Nisin Market: Key Opportunities and Challenges

The report "Nisin Market by Application (Meat, Poultry & Seafood Products, Dairy Products, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery Products, Canned & Frozen Food products, and Other applications) and Region – Global Trends and Forecast to 2025", According to MarketsandMarkets, the global nisin market size is estimated to be valued at USD 443 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 553 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.5%. The increase in awareness toward environmental sustainability and recyclable properties of nisin are factors driving the growth of the nisin industry.



The dairy products segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.



The use of nisin has positive, economic, and ecologic effects, such as the reduction in damaged sterilization products and less processing times and temperatures. The first use of nisin as a preservative was for dairy products. It is one of the popular and old-aged methods to preserve dairy products such as cheese. The dairy products are quite sensitive to thermal and chemical exposure. It can alter the texture and taste of the final product. Therefore, manufacturers prefer investing in nisin as a biopreservative for dairy products, thereby encouraging the demand for this application segment.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Key manufacturers of nisin are based in Asia Pacific and are focusing on gaining a major market share. The increase in the per capita income and the rise in the population are the key factors, due to which the nisin market is projected to record the fastest growth in the region. Moreover, rapid urbanization in countries, such as India and China, is a key factor that has led to significant growth of the nisin market in Southeast Asia during the forecast period.



This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. The nisin market report includes the profiles of leading companies, such as DSM (Netherlands), Galactic (Belgium), DuPont (US), Siveele B.V. (Netherlands), Zhejiang Silver-Elephant Bioengineering (China), Shandong Freda Biotechnology (China), Chihon Biotechnology (China), Mayasan Biotech (Turkey), Handary S.A. (Belgium), and Cayman Chemicals (US).