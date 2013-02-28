Nissan Evalia Adds to MPV Crowd - Gaadi.com Finds Out

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Gaadi.com finds out that Nissan Evalia, which was first presented in India at the New Delhi Auto Expo in 2012, is a seven-seater multi purpose vehicle that can comfortably transport the entire joint family or office friends. The MPV from the Japanese car maker most closely competes with the established Toyota Innova and Mahindra Xylo. Evalia, previously branded Nissan NV200 which was awarded ‘International Van of the year’ in 2010, is one of the largest vehicle in its category and provides good utility and comfort.



In terms of looks, the MPV sports rather simple, straight, and elegant look. Some interesting features of Evalia that stand out include: the much demanded chrome finish in the radiator grille, large head lamps, body coloured front bumper integrated with fog lamps, intermittent wipers at the front to give wider view to the driver, beautifully placed lines on the sides, sliding doors and flip out windows, and 14 inch alloy wheels. The rear of the MPV looks quite simple and bland.



Gaadi.com’s research shows that form the inside, this MPV is designed lavishly to suit practicality over style. The 2+3+2 seating arrangement is very comfortable, and with use of good quality upholstery and large storage space, provides comfort for long drives and highway use. The good quality plastic and beige interiors make the vehicle look elegant and cultured. The MPV comes packed with features like a large glove box, bottle holders, colourful GIS, tachometer, fuel efficiency monitor, digital clock, gear shift up indicator, odometer, tripmeter, and a fuel gauge. Air conditioning is very efficient and suits even peak summer conditions.



Evalia borrows the engine from Nissan Sunny. The 1.5 litre K9K 1461cc diesel engine is capable of producing peak power of 85bhp and peak torque of 200Nm. Evalia’s transmission is a five speed manual system. The MPV’s engine is lighter and less powerful than that of Toyota Innova, its nearest competitor. For instance, Evalia can race up from 0-100 kmph in 17.5 seconds with has maximum speed of 120-140km per hour, which is slightly less that that of Innova.



As per industry statistics, Evalia sold 257 units in January 2013, as compared to 262 units sold in November 2012 the first full month of operations. The initial response cannot be called a block-buster as the sales pale when compared to Toyota Innova that sells over 6,000 each month and Mahindra Xylo which sells approx. 2,000 units per month. However, Nissan is offering some extremely rich and exciting features in this award winning MPV that are not provided by others in the same category.



Gaadi.com unveiled a detailed page of the Evalia that provides complete specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the Nissan Evalia. It also contains the exhaustive review of the first drive for select few Indian journalists.



