Nissan India to Roll out the Face-Lifted Edition of Evalia Soon, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- These four variants will be made available to the car buyers of Indian market with a diesel powered engine.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com reported that in order to build a strong hold on the market, Nissan India will be launching the 2013 edition of Evalia. Also, being inclusive of few notable features like that of mileage, spacious and good safety structure, the all new Nissan Evalia will aim to impress the car buyers in India in the best possible ways.



Exhibiting a 180 mm of ground clearance, the exteriors of Nissan Evalia look quite impressive and bold with door handles and rear-view mirrors. The XV model will be seen mounted on alloy wheels whereas rest of the models will exhibit stylish wheel caps. Apart from the striking large bumper, Evalia will display a chrome line below the radiator grill which bears the name of Nissan.



Gaadi.com also that Evalia features stop lamps mounted high, fog lamps in front, sliding doors like that of a van and the door at the rear allows access to the boot. On the interiors, Nissan Evalia features a stylish dashboard crafted perfectly with dual colors along with redesigned upholstery done with fine fabrics.



Other than all this, the MPV offers a humongous boot space as the second row and third row seats are foldable. Meeting all safety standards with perfection, the all new Nissan Evalia comes equipped with anti-braking system, additional break assist, an electronic brake distribution, central locking system and engine immobilizer, apart from a sturdy and robust body structure.



Also, the front type wheels are incorporated with McPherson Strut type of suspension. Coming to the performance, Gaadi.com discloses that the 2013 edition of Evalia exhibits 1.5L K9K diesel powered engine that generates a peak power of 85 bhp along with a peak torque of 200 Nm when paired to a 5-speed manual transmission.



