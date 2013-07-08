Nissan Introduces the All New Face-Lifted Edition of Micra, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- The small car of Nissan Micra did its fair bit in the Indian market post its launch. Nissan Motor Company recently rolled out the latest edition of Nissan Micra.



The Japanese auto giant Nissan recently launched the hot hatchback of Micra at a price of 4.8 lacs to 7.14 lacs.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com feels that apart from the new edition of Micra, Nissan has also launched a value-packed base range. It is much famed as Active and it will be tagged within a range of 3.5 lacs to 4.71 lacs.



The base range will also be made available in four variants. With the addition of base range vehicles, the number of variants that Nissan has introduced will get extended to a figure of eleven cars. The petrol models of Micra are tagged at 4.80 lacs and 5.43 lacs respectively.



The CVT automatic edition of Nissan Micra will be made available at 6.39 lacs. On the contrary, the diesel engine variants will be tagged within the range of 6 lacs to 7.14 lacs, according to the Economic Times.



Performance-wise, the 1.2L petrol model will generate an ARAI-tested mileage of 18.44 kmpl. On the contrary, the 1.5L diesel model will generate an ARAI-tested mileage of 23.08 kmpl. Owing much to the performance tuning, Nissan Micra is expected to taste success at a fast pace in the Indian market.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Hyundai i20 can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/Nissan-Micra to know more about Nissan Micra.