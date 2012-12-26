Nissan Launches Nissan Evalia, Nissan X Trial and Nissan Grand Livina Experience

Jakarta, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- Nissan has come up with a perfect multi-purpose vehicle for every family needs in 2012. Nissan Evalia has a quite conservative look for an multipurpose vehicle. The Evalia features individual seats at the front and the last row and there is a bench in the middle row, the car is a proper seven seater vehicle. As equipped in any recent product of Nissan, the Evalia has a typical interior space besides its twin sliding doors. The height of Evalia is 1.88 m with 1.69 m wide and 4.4 m long.



It is designed for both long trips on the weekend and comfortable ride with your friends. With a simple style and a small detail, Nissan Evalia is meant to compete with the Toyota Innova, Mercedes Benz Class A and Suzuki Ertiga. Nissan Evalia is equipped with 1.5 dCi diesel engine which adopted from the Nissan Sunny diesel. Besides the impressive engine, Nissan Evalia also features rearview camera, advanced integrated air conditioning, audio system, power steering, rear-wheel drive, alloy wheels, fog lamps, front loaded disc and intelligent key. For the safety enhancement, Nissan has put anti-lock brakes system with EBD, SRS dual front airbags in Evalia.



The 2012 Nissan X Trail is designed to meet the needs of every family. Both the interior and the exterior are made with specific designs in order to be a successful representation of a compact crossover of transportation. The 2012 Nissan X-Trail features a 2.5L turbo diesel engine. The transmission runs automatically until you it reaches the fourth gear, while for the rest it is manually operated. With a competitive price, the Evalia is ready to compete with a number of features such as airbag system for the safety aspect, climate control, adjustable door, remote central lock, full electric windows, single cd player and many more. The Evalia has all the required specification for a high performance riding. Besides the enhancements that are practical as well as focused on the customers' inquiry, the Evalia offers a distinctive Nissan styling, competitive spaciousness, flexibility, fuel economy and quality driving.



The 2012 Nissan Grand Livina has been finally revealed. It is equipped with an engine that involves light weight aluminum support which is designed to reduce the friction. That what makes Grand Livina a vehicle with fuel efficiency. The basic concept of safety first is well adopted in the 2012 Nissan Grand Livina as one of its features in involving a safety technology with an innovative safety shield. Nissan claims the Grand Livina as an advance, proactive as well as safe car. The exterior paint is also available different color and trims and Nissan has provided a number of accessories to beautify both the exterior and interior look which are meant to meet the taste of riding of the customers. The Grand Livina is available with 1.5, 1.6 and 1.8 Liter engine. The seven-seater vehicle run automatically for fourth-speed, then goes to manual transmission for the fifth and sixth-speed. All Nissan car are available on mobil Nissan Jakarta dealer



We are Nissan car salesman at Jakarta till present. If you need my help to find best Nissan car, visit our website.



Name : Dimas Pratama

Company : Dealer Nissan Jakarta

Company Location : Pondok Indah, Jakarta

Website Address : http://www.nissanmobil.net