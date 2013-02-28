Nissan Muarno to Enrich Premium SUVs - Gaadi.com Reviews

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Gaadi.com finds out that Nissan Murano that is due for launch in 2013, is positioned as a five-seater mid-sized crossover SUV. The luxury class SUV will a class apart with price tag of over Rs. 30 lakhs. The SUV Murano was launched nearly a decade back in the western countries and will be launched in India in 2013. The vehicle will mark the Japanese car maker’s entry into the SUV segment where it will compete with the various models of most other premium SUVs.



The Murano has been designed with a youth and sporty look. The exteriors contain some unique features such as stylish front fascia, an innovative design at the nose front grille and headlamps, chrome touching at door handles, front and rear fog lamps, higher ground clearance, body colour ORVMs and bumpers, 20 inch alloy wheels, chrome roofrails, bold lines on the side and elsewhere, large LED tail lamps, stop lamp, and a very stylish rear containing twin exhaust chrome finish.



As per industry comments, the Murano comes with very high quality interiors such as leather seats and leather steering wheel, beautiful illumination, remodelled and unique dashboard integrated with instrument panel, chrome touch panels, interior mood lighting, and wood tone trim. Seating is of the most elegantly designed part of the interiors that is extremely comfortable for city driving. Overall, the interiors of this SUV are unique, luxurious, and elegant.



Gaadi.com research finds that the SUV is supported by a 3.5 litre 3498cc V6 petrol engine that powers the vast machine at maximum 252 bhp and delivers maximum torque of 334 Nm. It contains CVT type transmission, though the diesel version comes in 6 speed manual gearbox. The SUV also contains a sequential multi-point electronic fuel injection system that improves the fuel mileage. Murano provides the maximum thrust of 0-100 kmph in 8.0 seconds with top speed of 210 kmph, which is the highest among all other SUVs.



Gaadi.com unveiled a detailed page of the Murano that provides complete specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the Nissan Murano. It also contains the exhaustive review of the first drive for select few Indian journalists.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace bringing together car buyers and car sellers. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. It is the best resource for new car research in India, providing users with information, opinions & tools to ease the process of finding a suitable car. Gaadi.com’s used car marketplace is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/ to know more about Gaadi.com



Himanshu Bhagat

Gaadi Web Pvt. Ltd.

18004192277