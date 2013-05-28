Nissan Murano - Much Anticipated in the Indian Market, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Expected to be launched by the end of 2013 or in the early months of 2014 Murano is the most capable vehicle of Nissan.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com perceives that exhibiting bold, muscular and exceptionally good looking body structure, the all new Nissan Murano is designed with perfection to be well suited to the Indian roads as well the market standards.



Exhibiting trendy alloy wheels that adds glamour to the vehicle, the tail lamps and the angular lines of Nissan Murano makes it stand out in terms of looks and appearance. On the contrary, the interiors are finely done with leather.



Gaadi.com has also felt that unlike the outgoing model, the DVD screens are now installed at the back of the head rests of the front seats whereas the bi-xenon headlamps and rear privacy glass makes Nissan Murano more tempting amongst the Indian buyers.



As far as performance is concerned, the updated edition of Nissan Murano’s Indian variants will be seen exhibiting 3500cc engine that will be generating a peak power of 265 bhp and a peak torque of 335 Nm.



As the research team of Gaadi.com perceives it, the all new Nissan Murano is expected to hit the Indian roads in the second half of 2013. It is also expected that the dashing sports utility vehicle from Nissan will come with a lavish price tag that will range from 28 lacs to 31 lacs.



Expected to be in direct competition with BMW X3 and Audi Q5 that fall in the category of premium SUV segment of Indian market, the avant-garde avatar of the all new Nissan Murano is way more lavish and classy than the outgoing model.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Nissan Murano can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



