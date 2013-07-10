Nissan Gears Up to Introduce Terrano in the Indian Market Soon, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Recently, Nissan unveiled its plans of launching the all new Terrano that will be yet another addition to the SUV segment, reports Hindustan Times dated on 11th June2013.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com feels that the introduction news of Nissan Terrano was disseminated on June 6th 2013. Also, the plan of launching two new variants of this SUV which is based on Renault Duster was also unveiled recently by the company sources.



Gaadi.com also feels that this SUV that is based on Duster is very much different from Duster and is good looking indeed. Apart from that, Terrano will also be built at the Oragadam Plant of Nissan with Micra, Sunny and Evalia. These cars altogether will be further expanding the locally-built model range to four for the company, according to the reports of Hindustan Times.



The research team at Gaadi.com also believes that as per the company sources the Nissan Terrano will help in a lot other ways other than expanding the model range. This vehicle will also be playing a vital role in increasing the sales volume in the Indian market.



Other than that, the all new Nissan Terrano is expected to come tagged within a price range of 7 lacs to 12 lacs. Also, this giant SUV is expected to be launched by the end of 2013.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Nissan Terrano can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



