Hooman Nissan in LA Area Is the Fastest Grown Nissan Dealer in the US for 2011

Signal Hill, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- Hooman Nissan of Long Beach was of the fastest growing dealerships in the United States in 2011. This news validates the hard work and customer centered business model that has helped define the practices of Hooman Nissan over the last several years. This significant achievement is joined among many other first-rate marks bestowed upon the booming Southern California dealership, including their recent winning of the “Owner First Award of Excellence” award, Nissan’s highly coveted honor for outstanding customer service and success.



The accomplishments of Hooman Nissan are attributed to their customer service centered business model. They have streamlined their customer service department with the ability to more quickly and efficiently solve customer issues and disputes. Their celebrated VIP Owner Loyalty program set a new standard among the industry on customer benefits and service beyond the sale. Once joined, this innovative program allows Hooman Nissan customers who purchase new or used vehicles access to complementary lube, oil, and filter changes, along with carwashes, tire repair and rotations, and loaners if their car servicing lasts longer than two hours, and much more. In addition to their quality customer service, Hooman Nissan fundamentally offers quality automobiles including special deals and financing offers. This 2011 triumph by Hooman has extended well into 2012 and is set to continue far into the future, where Hooman Nissan hopes to continue its great success and substantial growth.



About Hooman Nissan

Based out of Long Beach, California, Hooman Nissan of Long Beach is an award winning new and used Nissan dealership that serves the Long Beach, Signal Hill, and Los Angeles areas. They specialize in new automobile sales, pre-owned, and auto loans and financing. They have a certified service department with a full selection of Nissan parts and accessories available. They offer competitive prices on all their vehicles. They have extended hours on their service and parts department to better serve their customers. Through their user-friendly website, customers can peruse their inventory of new and used vehicles, plus check on special offers. Hooman Nissan has recently won Nissan’s coveted “Owner First Award of Excellence” for superior customer service and success. For more information, visit http://www.hoomannissan.com or follow them on Facebook.