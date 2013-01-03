Nitai Medical & Cosmetic Centre Explains when That Tattoo Turns from Love to Regret

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Young people across Australia enjoy getting tattoos that reflect their personalities and uniqueness. Studies have shown that around fifteen per cent of the Australian population has a tattoo, with women in their twenties being the largest demographic. What these studies also reveal is that as people get older, they have a tendency to begin regretting their tattoos. Some studies suggest that has many as one third of those with tattoos ultimately end up regretting ever having one.



Fortunately, business always responds to demand. Across the country, tattoo removal services are popping up to help young people erase mistakes large and small from their bodies. One of these firms is Nitai Cosmetic Centre of Melbourne. They have a medical doctor on staff who removes tattoos using an advanced laser device called the Revlite. Tattoos of any colour and size can now be removed safely in a medical setting and with amazing results. Best of all, due to advances in skin care technology, the risk of scarring is minimal.



Regardless of your skin type, experts can remove an image or design from your skin typically in six to eight treatments sessions. And the good news is that prices are now more affordable than ever before.



There are many reasons why people come to regret their tattoos. Some see them as signs of immaturity, a product of youthful exuberance gone horribly wrong. Others may feel, rightly or wrongly, that their professional life is limited due to a visible tattoo. Whatever your unique situation may be, the important thing to remember is that help is available. Making an appointment takes only a few moments of your time and can be the first step to changing your life for the better. You no longer have to live with a tattoo you hate. After a six to eight week course of professional treatment, you can finally be ink free.



