Nitinol Medical Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Nitinol a metal alloy is composed of with similar atomic percentages of nickel and titanium. There is an increase in the usage of nitinol devices due to the presence of two important properties namely superelasticity and shape memory. Thus, these properties of nitinol helps its it return to the original shape when heated at predetermined temperature. Since 1980’s the thermo-mechanical and biocompatibility characteristics of the material has expanded its usage across many medical and surgical specialties.



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Due to its favorable characteristics usage of nitinol is gaining momentum. Shape memory is referred as a phenomenon of restoring the predetermined shape after heated to a particular temperature. Superelasticity characteristic refers to exhibition of enormous elasticity, approximately 10 times more than stainless steel used in manufacturing medical devices. In addition, a nitinol device possesses other important properties of biocompatibility, MRI compatibility and corrosion which are equally important and helps in supporting market growth. Manufactures make use of these properties of nitinol for designing medical devices according to the specifications. Various products such as nitinol wire, tubing, ribbon and sheets are commercially available in a variety of shapes and sizes.



Nitinol device market is growing worldwide as it allows overcoming a wide range of design and technical issues. With the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures that involves the usage of miniature devices is propelling the market of nitinol devices. Nitinol devices are rapidly being used as a material for graft support systems, self expanding stents, baskets, filters and various other devices for various endoscopic and interventional procedures. The growth in this industry has increased over the last 10 years with increase in the number of nitinol suppliers and is progressing at a faster pace with increasing demand from medical device community.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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