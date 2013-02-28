Nitless Noggins Opens for Business in Los Gatos

Scotts Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Nitless Noggins (http://www.nitlessnoggins.com), a Northern California head lice removal service, today announced they were expanding their business into Los Gatos and San Jose California. Nitless Noggins offers a lice removal service that removes lice in about 30 minutes, without the use of chemicals – guaranteed!



“We are pleased to offer a new, safe, non-toxic lice treatment for our clients, camps, and schools within Silicon Valley. People use various products and home remedies to combat lice, but most treatments can be ineffective”, said Marcy McQuillan owner of Nitless Noggins. “We use the LouseBuster™ device which provides a nonchemical treatment that is safe, easy and effective. It dries out lice and nits with precisely delivered jets of heated air during a single, 30-minute treatment. The device delivers two to three times more airflow than a standard blow dryer.”



Lice infestation is a problem that affects millions of people worldwide each year. Primarily found in school-aged children three to 11 years old, head lice infestation often flies under the radar of parents until it hits home or they arrive at camp, leaving busy families with kids sent home and a range of confusing and potentially unhealthful treatment options to research. Shampoos, and other over the counter products, often contain chemical-based pediculicides that have been shown to have adverse health effects in some children. Manual processes, while safe and chemical-free, can be expensive, often requiring between two and four appointments to ensure all bugs and eggs are completely removed.



“With so many products on the market, parents often have a difficult time choosing a lice removal method they are 100% comfortable with. We think the LouseBuster™ device with its revolutionary controlled heated air technology represents the safest, most effective option on the market today.” said Marcy. “We especially think this service will be accepted in Silicon Valley where mom’s want to get back to work as soon as possible. With the Louse Buster they can go right back to school or camp right after the short treatment.”



Nitless Noggins now services Los Gatos, Saratoga, San Jose, Sunnyvale, Almaden, Scotts Valley, Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Gilroy, Monterey and the outlying areas



About Nitless Noggins

The goal of Nitless Noggins is to reduce long term care and allow clients to send their kids back to school and get back to their lives immediately following treatment. As the sole LouseBuster™ service provider in the Monterey Bay area, Nitless Noggins will sell their service to schools, doctor offices, camps, and senior centers. http://ww.nitlessnoggins.com



About LouseBuster

Clinical studies have shown that the LouseBuster™ treatment, which uses only controlled heated air delivered by certified operators, is a very safe, fast and highly effective way to kill all stages of head lice, including lice eggs. For full information on benefits and potential risks visit http://www.lousebuster.com



Contact:

Nitless Noggins

Marcy McQuillan, 831-566-6978

marcy@nitlessnoggins.com