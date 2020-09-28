New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- The global nitric acid market nitric acid market is expected to reach USD 30.29 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for fertilizers for high crop yield is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. Fertilizers allow farmers to increase their crop yield by boosting the productivity of the agricultural land, as well as can make an otherwise less productive land produce substantial yields. Fertilizers are formulated to support the yield of certain plants by allowing the plants to easily absorb the essential macro and micronutrient.



The report is updated with the latest happenings in the Nitric Acid market across the globe pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic, which has been declared a public health emergency, has disrupted the lives across the world since its outbreak in late 2019. The pandemic has severely affected the Nitric Acid industry and many of its key segments due to supply chain disruptions and financial difficulties it has caused. There has been a significant decrease in the demand and changes in trends as the population is adjusting to a COVID-19 world. The report assesses the initial impact of the crisis and offers a future outlook on the impact to offer a better understanding of the market dynamics in a post-COVID-19 scenario.



The investigative research report offers a complete analysis of the challenges, restraining factors, market growth prospects, technological and product advancements, R&D developments, threats, competitive landscape, regional bifurcation, and lucrative investment opportunities. The research sheds light on the strategic initiatives taken by the prominent players to gain a robust footing in the market.



Key Benefits of the Nitric Acid Report:



Clear understanding of the Nitric Acid industry and a detailed value chain analysis

Comprehensive view of the current market scenario along with historical analysis and a forecast estimation

Panoramic view of the competitive landscape to provide a competitive edge to the readers

Strategic recommendations to assist in the informed decision-making process and formulating investment strategies



Major Players Profiled in the Report:



BASF SE, Linde Group, Yara International, Potash Corp., CF Industries Holdings, Inc., OCI NV, LSB Industries, UBE Industries, Agrium Inc., and Dow Chemical Company, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global nitric acid market on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region:



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Dilute Nitric Acid

Concentrated Nitric Acid



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Fertilizers

Adipic Acid

Nitrobenzene

Toluene Di-Isocyanate

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Online

Offline



Nitric Acid Market Analysis by Regional Bifurcation:



The report is segmented into key regions of the world to offer a better understanding of the market based on production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, presence of key market players, import/export, revenue share and contribution, and market share and size.



The key regions assessed in the report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report also offers a SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape along with a detailed analysis of M&A activities, partnerships, business expansion deals, and technological and product portfolio.



