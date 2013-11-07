Nitric Oxide Supplements Website Nitro Solution Posts New Article About the Benefits of Amlodipine

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Nitro Solution, a website that offers high quality and all natural nitric oxide supplements, has just posted a new article to its website that addresses a new study that looked at the unexpected benefits of a drug called Amlodipine.



As the article explains, the popular blood pressure drug, which is sold under the name of Norvasc, had previously been found to help reduce the rates of both heart attack and stroke—much more than researchers would expect the medication to do on its own.



In the new study, which was published in the “American Journal of Hypertension” in late October, researchers looked at exactly why Amlodipine is so impressive for stroke and heart attack prevention. As the scientists discovered, the drug increases the body’s nitric oxide production by the endothelium, which is the thin lining of the artery wall. This increase in nitric oxide then causes the artery to dilate which in turn lowers the blood pressure. In addition, the nitric oxide has a natural anti-inflammatory effect on the artery wall that prevents the damage that causes atherosclerotic plaque. This plaque causes high blood pressure, and also leads to heart attack and stroke.



Although the study’s results indicate a great benefit for those who take Amlodipine, the article notes that the drug does come with its share of negative side effects, including headaches, fatigue, nausea, and swelling of the hands and feet.



Fortunately, those who are looking for natural ways to lower blood pressure and heart disease prevention can find safe and effective supplements that will also boost nitric oxide production—only without any side effects. Nitroxyl, which is available from the Nitro Solution website, is a comprehensive formula that has been found to increase nitric oxide levels in adults, and may help to reverse heart disease.



“Nitroxyl contains a combination of nutrients and phytonutrients that have all been proven to increase and maintain nitric oxide production by the arteries, brain, and immune system,” the article noted, adding that the anti-inflammatory effect along with the blood pressure reduction achieved through the use of this product is currently the most effective non-pharmaceutical solution to the reduction of heart attack and stroke risk.



“So far, there have been no contraindications to the use of this supplement.



Nitroxyl offers the most exciting opportunity for blood pressure control that has ever been seen in the nutrition supplement market to date.”



About Nitro Solution

Nitrosolution.com was launched in August 2013. It features Nitroxyl, an original formulation comprised of nutrients and phytonutrients that have been proven to enhance the body’s ability to produce nitric oxide. It is the most comprehensive formula currently available and the most potent nitric oxide enhancer on the market today. The synergistic formula is designed to dramatically enhance nitric oxide production in the arteries and brain. Nitroxyl was developed thanks to the combined efforts of a small group of holistically oriented physicians who have been practicing functional medicine and clinical nutrition for decades. The company’s purpose is to bring truly clinically effective products to the public at the lowest possible cost. All of its products are evidence-based and have been thoroughly studied for both safety and efficacy. For more information, please visit http://www.nitrosolution.com/