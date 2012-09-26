Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market - Global Forecast, Market Share, Size, Growth And Industry Analysis 2011 - 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) commonly known as Buna-N is usually produced for hydrocarbon service. NBR commonly finds its application in petroleum and natural gas industries. Buna-N is a kind of synthetic rubber, a copolymer of acrylonitrile and butadiene. One of the important characteristic of Buna-N is that it can withstand a wide temperature range of 40 degree Celsius to 110 degree Celsius.



Grommets, seals and hoses are completed using Buna-N in many fields especially in aeronautical applications. The ability of Buna-N to withstand extreme temperatures makes it ideal material for aeronautical applications. The growing automotive and aeronautical industry is thereby fuelling the nitrile butadiene rubber market. Buna-N is a tough material, finding its application in production of protective gloves in the nuclear industry. The tensile strength of Buna-N makes it an ideal material in various industries where hydrocarbon resistant material is of prime importance.



Very few materials are puncture resistant. Buna-N is one of them. It possesses a very high tensile strength and suitable material. Its growing application in different fields is fuelling the market widely. Buna-N material is the best alternative to latex material. However its usage in surgical operations is quite low - almost negligible. Thus, surgical operating areas act as one of the restraints for the development of this market.High cost of Buna-N gloves as compared to latex gloves is one of the major inhibitors to the Buna-N market. Buna-N gloves are not tear resistant like latex which adds up as another restraining factor in the development of the Buna-N market. With the increasing number of applications in the medical, aeronautical and automotive fields, the Buna-N market would excel effectively. However considering certain EPA regulations and governmental policies the NBR market would experience certain restraints in the same fields mentioned.



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides an overview of the pricing trend and its impact on the market



