MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “ Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Markets In China ” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- China's demand for nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
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Table of Content
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
Browse Full Report With TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/196588
III. LATEX COATING INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Latex Coating Industry Structure
Market Size
Latex Coating Industry Capacity
Major Producer Facility Location
Major Latex Coating Producer Capacity and Output
Market Share of Key Producers
Potential Entrants
Major End-Users
Technology Development
IV. LATEX COATING PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
Latex Coatings Raw Materials
Latex
Pigments
Adjuvant
Synthetic Latex Coatings
Styrene-Butadiene Latex Coating
Polyvinyl Acetate Latex Coating
Acrylic Latex Coating
Oil-Based Latex Coating
Other Latex Coatings
Latex Coating Imports and Exports
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V. CHINA LATEX COATING MARKETS OUTLOOK
Latex Coating Markets Outlook Overview
Construction Market
Construction Market Outlook
Paper Market
Paper Market Outlook
Wood Market
Wood Market Outlook
Cement Industry Market
VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS
China Market Entry Overview Error! No bookmark name given.
China’s Distribution System
Latex Coating Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
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