Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Markets in China

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- China's demand for nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



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Table of Content



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



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III. LATEX COATING INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Latex Coating Industry Structure

Market Size

Latex Coating Industry Capacity

Major Producer Facility Location

Major Latex Coating Producer Capacity and Output

Market Share of Key Producers

Potential Entrants

Major End-Users

Technology Development



IV. LATEX COATING PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

Latex Coatings Raw Materials

Latex

Pigments

Adjuvant

Synthetic Latex Coatings

Styrene-Butadiene Latex Coating

Polyvinyl Acetate Latex Coating

Acrylic Latex Coating

Oil-Based Latex Coating

Other Latex Coatings

Latex Coating Imports and Exports



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V. CHINA LATEX COATING MARKETS OUTLOOK

Latex Coating Markets Outlook Overview

Construction Market

Construction Market Outlook

Paper Market

Paper Market Outlook

Wood Market

Wood Market Outlook

Cement Industry Market



VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS

China Market Entry Overview Error! No bookmark name given.

China’s Distribution System

Latex Coating Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure



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