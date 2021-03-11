Nitrile Gloves Market Demand, Growth, Trends, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The report focuses on the recent market trends and end-use application of nitrile gloves. A growth in occurrence of epidemic diseases and a subsequent demand for infection prevention and control utilities would drive the market demand in the upcoming years.



Nitrile gloves are primarily used across medical sector, as a safety tool to prevent spreading of infection between caretakers and patients. The benefits offered by nitrile gloves comprise superior strength, longevity, and better protection against blood borne pathogens. Further, nitrile gloves being latex-free, it becomes preferable of choice for medical professionals to cure allergic cases.



Key participants include Ansell, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Dynarex Corporation, United Glove Inc., Kossan Rubber Industries Ltd., Supermax Corporation Berhad, Rubberex, Adventa Berhad, Kimberly Clark and 3M among others.



To Get Sample Copy of Report visit: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1180



Rise in awareness pertaining to wellbeing and hygiene amongst medical professionals and patients is estimated to stimulate the market growth. However, likely risk of price rivalry from local producers limits the growth of the market. Prospects in untapped markets that have high potential owing to developing healthcare infrastructure, growth in occurrences of chronic diseases and requirement for surgical interventions would further create a rise in demand for nitrile gloves in the forecast period.



Asia pacific market is estimated to witness fastest growth rate of 6.5% in the nitrile gloves market. This can be chiefly attributed to the growth in healthcare sector and food processing industry in the countries in this region, especially China, India and South Korea.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global nitrile gloves market on the basis of type, component, texture, grade, product finish, end-user and region:



Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Powdered

Powder Free

Sterile

Non-Sterile



Component Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Butadiene

Acrylonitrile



Texture Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Smooth

Micro-Roughened

Aggressively Textured



Grade Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Industrial Grade

Medical Grade

Exam Grade



Product Finish Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Chlorinated

Polymer Coated

No Finish



End-user Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Automotive

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Construction

Food Processing

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



To get a Discount on the Nitrile Gloves Market Report, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1180



Further key findings from the report suggest



Powder-free nitrile gloves is projected to capture the largest market share and would grow at a rate of 6.4% during the forecast period. This dominance of powder-free nitrile gloves is due to the rising incidence of allergic reactions in people using powdered gloves.



Micro-roughened nitrile gloves would contribute to the largest share of the market growing at a rate of 6.3% during the period 2019-2026. This type of texture is most popular on nitrile gloves. The surface of micro-roughened gloves appears like it has been lightly roughened, which offers a good extent of extra grip to the gloves. Micro-roughened gloves, are extensively used in medical practices allowing the practitioners to easily grip medical tools.



North American market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% in the upcoming years and would reach USD 1.13 Billion by 2026. Rapid advancement in the field of healthcare services in this region along with growth in industrialization is estimated to propel the market for nitrile gloves. Regulatory agencies in the region are imposing strict regulations and norms on employers to ensure worker safety and protection owing increasing occurrence of work-related risks.



On March, 2019, Ansell, a leading company providing safety solutions, launched MICROFLEXMidKnight XTRA, an exam grade nitrile glove that has been examined against both fentanyl and gastric acid to simulate real-world overdose situations. This glove features an extended cuff for additional coverage of the wrist and forearm and has a distinctive black color that lets wearers to easily view possibly risky powders on hands.



Browse Full Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nitrile-gloves-market



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro Indicators

3.1.1. Increasing incidence of epidemic diseases

3.1.2. Rising prevalence of nitrile gloves

3.1.3. Growing global R&D investment

Chapter 4. Nitrile Gloves Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Nitrile Gloves Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Nitrile Gloves Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Recent Developments

4.5. Nitrile Gloves Market Impact Analysis

Continued…



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1180



Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.



Browse More Reports –



Computer Vision System Market Size



Nanoemulsions Market Share



Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Growth



Microbial Fuel Cell Market Outlook



Positron Emission Tomography Market Demand



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370