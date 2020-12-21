New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- The new report published by Reports and Data, titled 'Global Nitrile Rubber Market,' consists of a thorough description of the global Nitrile Rubber market, including its significant components, which is aimed at helping readers better interpret the current and future market scenarios. The latest market study is a paradigmatic representation of the global Nitrile Rubber industry that provides accurate information on the key market growth opportunities and potential challenges. The report highlights the robust growth trajectory of the Nitrile Rubber market and throws light on the fast-paced market development. Simultaneously, the document offers in-depth insights into the pertinent industries, business organizations, and a large number of local and international manufacturers and buyers.



Market Drivers



The valuation of the nitrile rubber market was USD 1.15 billion in 2019, and it is expected to surpass USD 1.87 billion by 2027. It is estimated that the increase in awareness of well-being and hygiene among medical professionals and patients will stimulate market growth. The likely risk of price rivalry among local producers, however, limits market growth. An increase in demand for nitrile gloves in the forecast period would further generate prospects in untapped markets that have high potential due to the development of healthcare infrastructure, an increase in occurrences of chronic diseases and the need for surgical interventions.



Global Nitrile Rubber Market: Competitive Landscape



The global Nitrile Rubber market is highly competitive in nature. The report conducts a precise study of the functioning mechanisms of the global Nitrile Rubber market's leading contenders. Industry experts have observed a wide array of business growth strategies employed by these industry players that enable them to accrue significant shares of the global market and further fortify their market positions. This section of the report thus emphasizes the fundamental strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and technological upgradation, undertaken by these players to build a valuable market standing. The global Nitrile Rubber market report studies the company profiles of these market players in detail to enable readers to gain meaningful insights into this industry's emerging growth and development prospects.



Key Companies of the Nitrile Rubber Market are:



Lanxess, Kumho Petrochemical, Sinopec, TSRC Corporation, JSR Corporation, LG Chem, Versalis SPA, Zeon Corporation, Omnova Solutions Inc., and Sibur Holdings, among others.



Application Outlook



Hoses

Belts

Cables

Molded & Extruded Products

Seals & O-rings

Rubber Compound

Adhesives & Sealants

Gloves

Foamed Products

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook



Online

Offline



Industry Vertical



Automotive & Transportation

Mechanical Engineering

Oil & Gas

Metallurgy & Mining

Construction

Medical

Others



Thank you for reading our report.



