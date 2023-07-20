Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2023 -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Nitrocellulose market is to witness a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Nitrocellulose Market Breakdown by Application (Printing Inks, Lacquers, Cosmetics, Auto Refinish Paint, Others) by Nitrogen Content (High, Medium, Low) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Nitrocellulose market size is estimated to increase by USD 350.3 Million at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, the market value is pegged at USD 789.7 Million.



The Nitrocellulose Market refers to the market for a highly flammable compound known as nitrocellulose, which is also called cellulose nitrate or gun cotton. Nitrocellulose is produced by reacting cellulose with a mixture of nitric and sulfuric acid. It is commonly used in the manufacture of lacquers, paints, varnishes, and inks, as well as in the production of explosives, such as smokeless gunpowder.



Nitrocellulose Market - Key Segment Analysis



The market share growth by the Cosmetics segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the Rapid Growth of the Furniture Industry is Driving Industry.



Nitrocellulose Market - Competition Analysis

The global Nitrocellulose market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territories. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are SAE Manufacturing Specialties Corp (United States), GJ Chemical (United States), Mil-Spec Industries (United States), Aldon Corporation (United States), BariteWorld (United States), DowDuPont (United States), Manuco (France), Nitro Química (Brazil), Synthesia Limited (United Kingdom) are some of the key players in study coverage. Additionally, the players which are also part of the research are Tembec, Inc. (Canada), Hagedorn AG (Germany), Hebei Sanmu nitrocellulose Co.ltd. (China), Dow Wolff Cellulosics GmbH (Germany), C.H. Erbsloh GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), The Nitrocellulose Group (Thailand).



Nitrocellulose Market - Geographical Outlook

United States will provide maximum growth opportunities in the Nitrocellulose market. According to our research, the region will account for 6.2% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in United States is driven by Adoption of Guncotton as an Ingredient of Gunpowder.



What key data is demonstrated in this Nitrocellulose market report?

- CAGR of the market during the forecast period

- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Nitrocellulose market between 2023 and 2028

- Precise estimation of the size of the Nitrocellulose market and its contribution to the parent market

- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

- Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa; further broken down by major country within region.

- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Nitrocellulose market players



Some Extracts from Table of Content

- Overview of Nitrocellulose Market

- Market dynamics

Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges

- Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry



- Nitrocellulose Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)

- Nitrocellulose Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)

- Nitrocellulose Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)

- Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)

- Nitrocellulose Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)

- Competitive Situation and Trends

- Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)

- Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution

- Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, and Product Category

- Nitrocellulose Cost Analysis

- Marketing Strategy Analysis

- Research Conclusions



