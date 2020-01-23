(Nitrogen, Phosphate) Fertilizers Market Report and 2022 Forecasts Analysis by TBRC

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- The fertilizers manufacturing market consists of the sales of fertilizers by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce nitrogenous or phosphate fertilizers materials; produce fertilizers from sewage or animal waste; manufacture nitrogenous or phosphate materials and mix with other ingredients into fertilizers; and/or mix ingredients made elsewhere into fertilizers.



A fertilizer is defined as a substance such as a chemical mixture which is applied on soil or plants to supply nutrients essential to the growth of plants. This report covers only chemical fertilizers defined as synthetically manufactured fertilizers.



The Chemical Fertilizers market is segmented by type of nutrient, by crop category, by method of application, and by geography.



By Nutrient Type- The chemical fertilizers market is segmented by type of nutrient into

a) Nitrogen

b) Phosphate

c) Potash



The potash market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 5.1%. Major drivers of the potash market segment include economic growth and the adoption of advanced technologies.



Sub-Segment



By Nutrient Type- The nitrogen market is segmented by type of nutrient into

a) Urea

b) Nitrogen - Ammonium Phosphate

c) Nitrogen - Others

d) Nitrogen - NPK

e) Ammonium Sulphate

f) Calcium Ammonium Nitrate



The Phosphate Market is segmented by type of nutrient into

a) SSP

b) TSP

c) Phosphate - Ammonium Phosphate

d) Phosphate - NPK

e) Phosphate – Others



The Potash Market is segmented by type of nutrient into

a) Potassium Chloride

b) Potassium Sulphate

c) Potash - NPK

d) Potash – Others



By Crop Category (Volume)- The chemical fertilizers market is segmented by crop category into

a) Cereals

b) Oilseeds

c) Vegetables

d) Fruits



From 2014 to 2018 the largest segment of the market segmented by type of crop was fertilizers used for growing cereals and the fastest-growing segment was for growing oilseeds.



By Method Of Application (Global)- The chemical fertilizers market is segmented by method of application into

a) Fertigation

b) Foliar Spray

c) Broadcasting

d) Drop Spreading/Placement



Asia Pacific is the largest market for the chemical fertilizers industry, accounting for 43.0% of the global market. It was followed by North America, South America, and then the other regions. Going forward, Africa and South America will be the fastest growing regions in this market, followed by Eastern Europe and Western Europe.



Major competitors of Global Chemical Fertilizers Services Market are Nutrien Ltd., Yara International, The Mosaic Company, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd.



