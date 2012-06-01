NJ Air Duct Cleaning to Help the World Breathe Better

Clifton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2012 -- NJ Air Duct Cleaning is very important way of keeping the air clean inside the houses in New Jersey, which is not free from the hazards of air pollution. Air ducts at home should be cleaned regularly so that it does not give opportunity for the dust to get accumulated and pollute the air all breathe.



There are many benefits of regular air duct cleaning like they reduce energy utilization by up to 21 %, save from allergies and keep your house air quality clean. NJ Air Duct Cleaning services to residential, commercial, and industrial properties of New Jersey. A dusty filter can send mold, pollen and other materials into the air throughout a house. A dirty air duct can also lead to fire which puts residents in danger of smoke inhalation and pose a major health risk. The best way to prevent a fire is to keep the area around the furnace clear and free of papers or other flammable materials.



Your health is more important than anything in this world and should be taken care of by keeping the environment clean. Air duct cleaning can improve the quality of the air live and breathe in, and keep us away from any kind of disease. For air duct cleaning at home hires a company to check the cooling coils and see if it is working properly or not. But before hiring any such company that should research if it is NADCA Certified in Duct Cleaning, which meets all the standards including continuing education requirements. NADCA or National Air Duct Cleaners Association does not recommend any specific time frame for air duct cleaning but recommends air duct cleaning prior to occupancy of a new home. A contractor who is in Dryer Vent Cleaning Service will follow the NADCA guidelines, and assure a proper vent cleaning.



Since there is hiring air duct cleaning company may want to know the Indoor Air Pollution Facts which can help to take necessary measures for preventing air pollution. Indoor air pollution is ranked among the top 5 environmental dangers to the public at this date. The National Safety Council declared that those who suffer most from indoor air pollution are children, pregnant women, and the elderly. Also 20% of all illnesses are either caused by polluted indoor air and in fact the effect of indoor air can be two to five times more harmful than outside air. These are some of the Indoor Air Pollution Facts which should be known to all so that don’t neglect regular duct cleaning and pay more attention to healthy living.



