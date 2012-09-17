NJ Custom Irrigation Announces Discount for All Lawn Irrigation Equipment

East Brunswick, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- NJ Custom Irrigation is a renowned online dealer of all lawn irrigation and maintenance equipment. This is a company that not only deals in lawn maintenance but it is also known for its beautiful and creative landscaping. The company has announced huge and considerable discounts on all equipment available.



The company has been in existence for the past 40 years, a long time to become a well-established and a reliable service provider. This lawn irrigation company in Sayreville covers areas near and around New Jersey and other urban cities near the area with its superior quality products. The Lawn Irrigation Company in South River provides the best before and after sales services with an ease over the others. “Today, our equipment is among the best in the industry and we continue to take pride in our work. We can safely say that "customer satisfaction is our goal!" as well as knowing that we always keep our customer's satisfaction as our primary priority”, said a spokesperson from NJ Custom Irrigation.



People love to maintain their patio not only as a place to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea early in the morning with birds chirping, but as a place where the whole family gathers after Sunday mass and enjoy a good open air breakfast. Maintaining a lawn is also a very relaxing job, it helps people to relax and break away from their busy schedule. This Lawn Irrigation Company of Sprinklers in East Brunswick also provides service agreements where you enjoy certain privileges. This package also includes once a month billing along with updates and specials.



Sprinklers are said to be the company's best product and also provides a good service from their installation to its servicing. Some of the other best known products and services from the company are the rain sensors, drip line irrigation and updating sprinkler systems.



The services of their company are not limited to the residential market but they have the capability to provide their services commercially. One of the advantages that a person gets to enjoy with the company is that its services are comparatively cheaper than other service providers. To learn more about the company's products and services just log on to http://www.njcustomirrigation.com/