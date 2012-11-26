NJ Custom Irrigation Now Offers Complete Plan from Inception to Installation

East Brunswick, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- Garden, lawn or commercial landscaping needs a good lawn irrigation system in Monroe in place so that it stays green and clean. It is also important is to use water conservatively and efficiently. NJ Custom Irrigation makes sure that every inch of your lawn gets water as required. The specific requirements for farm or agricultural lands can also be met with good lawn irrigation systems in East Brunswick.



Today, using water efficiently is the main criterion for designing lawn irrigation systems in Old Bridge. Rainfall, dew and weather conditions are taken into account so that lawn irrigation installation in Monroe can compensate for all these factors and ensure adequate water. The latest technology allows our systems to use different pressure settings and also dispensing different amounts of water. One can define timing as per the water requirement and can also integrate such systems easily with other systems. Apart from irrigation system repair and lawn irrigation installation in South River, one must also look for a service provider who can provide complete lawn maintenance. This may include different services from assessing the health of the lawn to identify the health of the greenery and taking appropriate measures. Sprinkler and irrigation drip systems in South river are one of the most effective ways of having lawn properly watered. Many home owners and businesses opt for a sprinkler system that they can set and forget.



NJ Custom Irrigation can help clients with all the irrigation repairs and new Lawn irrigation installation East Brunswick. Whether you have a commercial or residential repair need, just give them a call. They can also help when it comes to water conservation and water management. Landscaping requires proper watering, without leaks and at the ideal times of the day. Their equipment is among the best in the industry and they continue to take pride in their work. Their professional staff possesses the industry knowledge and skills set to get the job done efficiently and effectively while keeping the customers happy. With NJ Custom Irrigation, customers are assured that they are in safe hands.



NJ Custom Irrigation is the sister company of Custom Landscaping and Lawn Care who has been providing custom landscaping & lawn care services to their clients for over twenty years. They have been serving customers in New Jersey and the surrounding metropolitan areas with superior quality, professionalism, and excellent customer service in all aspects of landscape design for irrigation purposes. For further information visit http://www.njcustomirrigation.com