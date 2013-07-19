NJ DWI Lawyer Stephen Lukach III Now Shares Information on Defending Drug DWI's

Haddon Heights, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- NJ DWI Lawyer, Stephen Lukach III, has been defending drug DWI’s for years and is pleased to announce he will now share legal advice for victims in need of legal assistance for drug DWI’s. Just because an individual has not had a single drop of alcohol in their system, does not mean they can’t be charged with a DWI Individuals can be charged with driving under the influence of a drug in the state of New Jersey. It does not have to be an illegal drug either. A person can be charged with a DWI just by taking their prescribed medication while operating a vehicle.



For an individual to be convicted of a drug DWI, the State must prove that the drug impacted their ability to safely operate a motor vehicle. To do this, the state will typically ask for the individual to be urine or blood tested. Back at the station, the Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE) will ask the individual to do additional testing. With testing, the officer will try to draw a link between the drugs that were in the person’s system, with their ability to operate a vehicle.



New Jersey DWI Lawyer Stephen Lukach III believes there are several problems with this method. First off, the urine or blood sample results will only determine if a drug was in the individuals system, not how much of it is still in the individual’s system. The issue with this testing is that some drugs may still be found in the individual’s system long after their affects have worn off. Also, the less-experienced DRE is performing scientific testing on the individual after only 144 hours of training. A Pharmacologist performs the same task after approximately 7 years of training. This difference becomes important if an overzealous DRE is looking to make a bust on insufficient evidence. He may be more inclined to “recognize” symptoms on signs that may not really be present. Individuals who have been charged with a Drug DWI can contact The Law Office of Stephen Lukach III today.



