NJ Ford Dealership SeaBreeze Ford Becomes Electric Certified Dealer

NJ Ford Dealership SeaBreeze Ford is pleased to announce that they are now an Electric Certified Dealer selling electric cars including the Ford Fusion Energi, Focus Electric and C-Max Energi electric cars. Among the best car dealerships in New Jersey, the Wall Township, NJ dealership offers a stunning selection of new and used Fords with a full service department and great financing options to serve the entire Jersey Shore.



With their growing range and unprecedented distance on a single charge, electric cars have become a true alternative for the pocketbook and the planet. As a show of their commitment to the environment and the high quality of electric cars from Ford, SeaBreeze Ford has become an Electric Certified Dealer for the New Jersey area. As part of their commitment that leads the way among New Jersey Ford dealers, the Wall Township dealership installed two separate industrial charging stations as a part of their certification.



“The new electric cars from Ford are providing all of the pep, distance and comfort that Ford buyers have come to love without the cost from a gas tank to the pocket or the environment,” said a SeaBreeze Ford Spokesperson. “We believe that more drivers will choose the electric car in the future and want to be on the vanguard of offering them the best cars available.”



The 2013 Fusion Energi plug-in hybrid can drive up to 21 miles in electric-only mode and has a total gas and electric range of 620 miles, which greatly outpaces the competition. In addition, the 2013 Energi has loads of features. The Ford C-Max Energi sports a 7.6 kilowatt-hour capacity lithium-ion battery, which can be replenished in less than two-and-a-half hours through a 240-volt outlet. The E.P.A. combined mileage rating for the C-Max Energi is 100 MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent).



Powered exclusively by a lithium-ion battery system, the 2013 Ford Focus Electric has a city fuel efficiency rating of 110 MPGe. That’s the best city rating in class 2. The Focus Electric is powered by a state-of-the-art 23kWh liquid-cooled, high-voltage lithium-ion battery system and is estimated to provide a best-in-class range of up to 76 miles on each charge.



In addition to the new electric cars, SeaBreeze Ford also has hundreds of 2013 Fords including Fiesta SE sedans, Hatchbacks and Titanium Hatchbacks, Focus SE Sedans and 5-Doors, Transit Vans, Escapes, Mustang Coupes, Cargo Vans, Explorers, F-150s, and more. When it comes to used cars in New Jersey, SeaBreeze Ford has a wide selection of types and styles with a constantly changing inventory and is the largest Jersey Shore Ford Dealer for Certified Pre Owned F150s. For more information on the wide selection of new Fords, Ford Electrics as well as used cars, trucks and vans at SeaBreeze Ford, please visit http://seabreezeford.com/



About SeaBreeze Ford

Located in Wall Township, NJ, SeaBreeze Ford is one of the premier dealerships in the area. Family owned and operated since 1979, they have a wide selection of new Fords as well as a huge selection of used as well as certified pre-owned cars, trucks and vans. Buyers can find the best customer service, finance options and a full service center. They proudly serve the entire New Jersey Shore.