NJ Hot Tub Dealers Central Jersey Pools Help Customers Dream Up Backyard Retreats

Freehold, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- For many homeowners sitting next to swimming pools in New Jersey sounds like a dream come true this summer. Fortunately, Central Jersey Pools has everything from a NJ hot tub to the outdoor furniture a homeowner needs to create a dream come true backyard pool retreat this year.



The first step to planning a backyard water retreat is choosing a swimming pools NJ quality and style. Central Jersey Pools understands that a pool becomes a permanent part of a home, which is why they want customers to make sure they invest in a quality outdoor pool product. Central Jersey Pools is an authorized distributor of Fox Pools for quality in ground pools. They also carry a complete line of on ground and above ground pools. Customers can browse photos of all sorts of pools at Central Jersey Pools’ website in different sizes shapes and styles to find a design that will work for their yard. Homeowners can also visit the showroom complete with in ground swimming pools, gazebos, saunas and more on display.



NJ Swimming pools are not the only water feature that can create a backyard summer haven. Hot tub New Jersey customers can live the elegant lifestyle found at world-renowned resorts by including one of Central Jersey Pools hot tubs in their outdoor living plan. Central Jersey Pools carries a complete line of hot tubs from quality spa manufacturers such as Caldera and Freeflow Spas. “We realize homeowners can have a wide range of features and wish lists. At Central Jersey Pools we provide a full range from standard featured spas and hot tubs that combine all the features you would expect from the most elegant resorts from around the world,” their website states.



The next step to finalizing a home retreat is surrounding the water features with patio furniture New Jersey. Whether it’s a plush couch, a casual table, or a lounge reminiscent of the Amalfi coast, Central Jersey Pools has a variety of choices that will work for outdoor furniture NJ styles. Their beautiful outdoor collections come in a variety of models from leading manufactures whose style fit outdoor furniture New Jersey homes whether a homeowner is attempting to create an elegant, cozy or laid back effect in their outdoor retreat.



About Central Jersey Pools

Central Jersey Pools, Patio, and More has over 25,000 square feet of showroom and warehouse space, showcasing everything leisure living including: 3 in-ground swimming pools, 5 above ground swimming pools with decks and fences, over 45 spas, gazebos, saunas and more. For more information, visit http://centraljerseypools.com/