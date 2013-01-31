NJ Marketing Company CMDS Launches New Site for Team Life, NJ Based Emergency Training Facility

Middletown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- NJ Marketing company and web design agency CMDS recently launched an attractive, user-friendly website for Team Life. Based in Colts Neck, Team Life is an established and credible New Jersey Emergency health training facility and product supplier.



With a broad range of experience and health and safety training in the United States and abroad, Team Life offers training courses for beginners, health care professionals, corporations, and organizations who want to be prepared in an emergency medical situation. Team Life has worked with big-name clients including the Meridian Health Care System, Morgan Stanley, and New Jersey Natural Gas.



Team Life also provides emergency medical equipment including CPR training equipment and Cardiac Science brand AED’s, and offers the Team Life app, which provides medical information that could save a life in a medical emergency. The products and services offered by Team Life contribute to the company’s overall goal of preparing clients to provide exceptional emergency care to patients during emergency situations.



Christopher Mulvaney, founder and president of NJ Marketing company CMDS, believes the newly launched site will produce positive results for Team Life. “We’re delighted Team Life selected CMDS to rebuild their online brand. The new website serves as a marketing tool that will increase Team Life’s online visibility and attract more of their ideal clients to the site.”



