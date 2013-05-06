NJ Marketing Company CMDS Launches Website for Kids' Chance of New Jersey Body

Middletown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- NJ Marketing Company CMDS has announced the launch of http://www.kidschancenj.org, an organization dedicated to providing the children of workers seriously injured or killed on the job with scholarships and educational opportunities.



Since the first Kids’ Chance organization being founded in 1988, Kids’ Chance has given out more than five million dollars in scholarship funds and over 2,000 educational scholarships nationally. The organization strives to assist the children of workers who have been seriously injured on the job achieve an education, despite any financial strains the family is facing.



Christopher Mulvaney, founder and president of NJ Marketing Company CMDS, believes the new website for Kids’ Chance of New Jersey will produce positive results for the organization. “Working with a charity like Kids’ Chance of New Jersey has been such a pleasure. Our team built a great marketing tool that will build the organization’s online brand and help them reach their goals.”



In addition to building the new website, CMDS was successfully able to retain a Google Grant for ongoing paid search media fees of $10,000 per month. These dollars will help further awareness of Kids’ Chance to individuals throughout New Jersey.



