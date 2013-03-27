NJ Marketing Company CMDS Unveils Cutting-Edge Website Highlighting Expanded Capabilities & Portfolio

Middletown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- CMDS, a full-service boutique creative marketing agency is celebrating its eleventh year of doing business by launching a brand new website, www.cmdsonline.com.



The redesigned site, which features a radical new look and usability enhancements, better reflects CMDS’ advanced capabilities in responsive website design, search engine optimization, online marketing, and the wide-range of high quality services the agency offers.



Based in Middletown, New Jersey, CMDS is a pioneer of digital design and marketing with over a decade of innovative success. Working with some of the world’s largest brands as a point of reference and partner, CMDS has helped execute some of the most unique and successful digital marketing campaigns. Made up of a marketing team of passionate individuals, the company was founded on the premise of bringing great marketing and creative to all companies, large and small.



In addition to providing traditional services of a full-service boutique agency like branding, print design, and trade show graphics, CMDS also offers a wide variety of digital solutions like web application development, search engine optimization, paid search management, blogger outreach, and social media monitoring. Their expanded offerings of video production and mobile application development reflect the ever-evolving online space and the necessity of being accessible to all audiences, regardless of platform.



“As a leading agency in New Jersey, we are proud of our new website that helps showcase our expanded products and services,” says Christopher Mulvaney, founder and president of NJ Marketing company, CMDS. “We felt it appropriate to celebrate our milestone in business by highlighting our company’s strengths and portfolio but still retain the voice of our company.”



The newly launched website provides an easy-to-use interface that clearly outlines the wide variety of services CMDS offers. Whether the website is accessed from a desktop computer or a mobile device, its responsive design makes finding information about the company easy, while still retaining its original design aesthetic. The expanded portfolio section allows visitors to better experience the wide variety of award-winning work that CMDS has accomplished over its decade of experience.



About CMDS

CMDS is an award-winning full service marketing agency, Google AdWords Certified Partner, social media and web design company dedicated to branding businesses. Headquartered in Middletown, NJ, CMDS has been offering superior services since 2002, including website design, online advertising, marketing services, and search engine placement. For more information, contact Anthony Sole at (732) 706-5555 x203 or visit the company’s website at NJ Marketing company http://www.cmdsonline.com.



Media Contact:

Temi Mehta

{ CMDS } Marketing Agency

13 Cherry Tree Farm Rd.

Middletown, NJ 07748

732.706.5555 x205

temi@cmdsonline.com

http://www.cmdsonline.com