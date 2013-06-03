NJ Psychiatrist Follows an Intensive Therapy Treatment for Mental Disorders

Princeton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Dr. Yitzhak Shnaps, M.D is a well known psychiatrist in Princeton, New Jersey offering both psychological counseling and psychiatric treatment to different people. Having obtained an M.D from the Hebrew University Medical School in Israel, the NJ Psychiatrist has been chosen as one of the best doctors in America ever since 1996. Dr. Shnaps also holds the reputation of having received “The Sandoz Award for Excellence in Psychiatry” from Albert Einstein Medical College.



“A combined and intensive therapy treatment plan is incorporated for each individual patient”, says Dr Yitzhak Shnaps, M.D. This treatment approach proves to be highly effective as this essentially targets the medical, emotional and psychological issues of the patients. The NJ Psychiatrist offers specialized psychiatric treatment mechanisms for behavioral and learning disorders, Autistic Spectrum Disorders, mood disorders, Psychotic Disorders and a lot of other serious mental health problems. The Psychiatrist shows wide interest in treating patients with multiple mental behavioral disorder symptoms like depression, ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), Asperger’s Syndrome, PDD (Pervasive Development Disorder) and Bipolar Disorders.



Dr. Yitzhak Shnaps follows psychodynamic psychotherapy, combined psychopharmacology and psychotherapy and parent/family therapy in formulating the intensive therapy treatment for individual patients. As part of psychodynamic psychotherapy, a weekly individual session is conducted to analyze the probable cognitive behavioral symptoms in a patient. The certified Princeton psychiatrist offers treatment for children in school settings along with family as well as individual treatment.



“A medical or biological cure methodology involving medications and individual psychotherapy is administered in Combined Psychopharmacology & psychotherapy treatment mechanism”, says Dr Shnaps. On the other hand, parent/family therapy includes collaborative Problem Solving (CPS) and Non-Violent Resistance (NVR) approaches. The combined medical therapy treatment approach followed by Dr Shnaps helps patients to build and share a unique bond with the doctor facilitating in speedy recovery of mental health disorders.



Dr. Shnaps follows an ADHD diagnostic approach for recommending treatments for patients having different mental health conditions. Previous medical history of the patients is collected and a clinical evaluation involving full length psychiatric/ psychological assessment is done. Based on this evaluation, a specific treatment strategy is suggested for patients. Dr Shnaps offers private services to patients on a self pay basis without participating in any type of medical insurance reimbursement plans. To know more about psychiatric treatment offered by Dr. Shnaps, visit http://princetonpsychiatrist.com



Dr. Yitzhak Shnaps MD is a certified and licensed psychiatrist based in Princeton, New Jersey. Dr. Shnaps follows a combined and intensive approach for psychiatric treatment together with psychological counseling. The specialized psychiatric treatment offered by Dr. Shnaps includes behavioral and learning disorders, Autistic Spectrum Disorders, mood disorders and Psychotic Disorders.



