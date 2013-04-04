NJ Tax Preparation Service: Saving Clients Money for over 25 Years

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- The team at Newsholm Financial Services is celebrating over 25 years of business this tax year. 25 years of helping clients in New Jersey maximize their tax refunds (matawan nj tax preparer) , and meet their accounting needs.



“You don’t get to stay in business as long as we have without the support of loyal customers,” says John Newsholm, “Over the more than 25 years since we started this business we have saved our customers tens of millions of dollars by making sure they get the refunds they are entitled to.



Trusted for over 25 years, Newsholm and its team are constantly updating their training to be aware of changes in the tax code. Newsholm and its team have already gone through the recent changes in the tax code, which Congress enacted as part of the fiscal cliff fix, in order to make sure it continues to maximize clients’ refunds.



“We’d like to thank our clients for their continued support, and let them know this tax season we will continue to have their back,” says Newsholm.



About Newsholm Financial Services, Inc.

Newsholm Financial Services, Inc. is a leading New Jersey based accounting, tax preparation and financial services company. Newsholm has offices in Matawan New Jersey and New York, conveniently serving customers on and offline. More information on state specific tax information is available at http://www.njtaxpreparation.net/ and http://www.nytaxpreparation.net/



For more information, please contact:



John Newsholme

Newsholme Financial Services, Inc.

99 Main Street

Matawan, NJ, 07747

P: 732 823-9767

http://www.njtaxpreparation.net/