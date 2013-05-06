NJ Web Design Company CMDS Launches Redesigned Site for Gorsegner Brothers, NJ Based Hardwood Flooring Company

Middletown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Online marketing company CMDS recently launched an attractive, user-friendly site for Gorsegner Brothers Hardwood Floors, a family owned and operated hardwood flooring business based in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey. The new website can be found at www.gorsegnerbrothers.com.



Since 1951, Gorsegner Brothers Hardwood Floors has provided reasonably priced, quality hardwood flooring and has helped homeowners maintain the look of their hardwood floors. Gorsegner Brothers specializes in both commercial and residential floor sanding, waxing, and installation, as well as stair and rail systems.



Gorsegner Brothers Hardwood Floors is certified by the National Wood Flooring Association as a hardwood flooring inspector. This accreditation ensures that Gorsegner Brothers professionals are specially trained to detect any issues preventing a hardwood floor from looking its best.



Christopher Mulvaney, founder and president of NJ Web Design Company CMDS, believes the redesigned site will bring more traffic to the Gorsegner Brothers site. “Working with a company such as Gorsegner Brothers that understands online marketing is an investment that will pay dividends has been a pleasure. The newly designed site serves as a marketing tool that will build the company’s online brand as well as their bottom line.”



CMDS offers striking and engaging website design that helps clients attract their audiences. CMDS also offers SEO services to ensure optimum search engine ranking, getting the most out of a particular website and greater visibility.



About CMDS

CMDS is an award-winning full service marketing agency, Google AdWords Certified Partner, social media and NJ web design company dedicated to branding businesses. Headquartered in Middletown, New Jersey, CMDS has been offering superior services since 2002, including website design, online advertising, marketing services, and search engine placement. For more information, contact Anthony Sole at (732) 706-5555 x203 or visit the company’s website at http://www.cmdsonline.com.



Media Contact

Temi Mehta

{ CMDS } Marketing Agency

13 Cherry Tree Farm Rd.

Middletown, NJ 07748

732.706.5555 x205

temi@cmdsonline.com

http://www.cmdsonline.com