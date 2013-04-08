Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- RKNet Studios, the producer of 21 Bridge mobile games, has been selected as an award-winning company by the New Jersey Business Incubation Network. The company is affiliated with NJBIN member incubator JuiceTank in Somerset, New Jersey.



“We are pleased to be launching our first annual awards event,” said Suzanne Zammit, president of NJBIN. “There are close to 500 early stage and start-up companies located at our network of 15 incubators throughout New Jersey. According to a fact sheet released by the U.S. Small Business Administration in February, 2013, New Jersey's small businesses employ 50.2 percent of the state's private-sector labor force. Many of these new jobs will come from NJBIN incubator start-up and early-stage companies. With our awards, we are recognizing the companies that are already making contributions to New Jersey’s economic growth.”



RKNet Studios is being recognized for creating Cognitions Bridge, a trade marked suite of 21 Bridge mobile games for education, entertainment, brain fitness, and cognitive skills development. The developers bring decades of experience in technology, applied cognitive psychology and communications; as applied to nuclear power operator training systems for fast moving control room environments.



“By stimulating brain with several simultaneous activities at any age, children as well as adults can increase their attention span, increase awareness to their surroundings, sharpen their memory, process information quickly, recall and organize their thoughts in a positive and productive manner… all the while playing a competitive game and having fun,” said Anant Goel, producer CEO, RKNet Studios.”



Cognitions Bridge games are designed in the labs, but proven in real life. Cognitions Bridge is a suite of six mobile games for brain fitness and cognitive development that actually entertain, educate, and progressively challenge the user.



“In a game of ‘21 Bridge’ between an adult and a youth, for example,” said Goel, “the adult can take the fun opportunity to teach and mentor on the basis of shared interests and nurture the youth's memory skills, math skills, logical thinking and reasoning skills, decision making skills, risk taking and risk aversion skills, and social skills such as turn taking, graceful winning--or loosing--and being patient with other players."



“The interactive and dynamic nature of the games, with their progressively increasing complexity, is not only challenging, but also has added benefit of cognitions development in a fun and playful setting. The game structure and the rules act as edutainment, brain fitness, and cognitive development program where sequences of challenges test a range of cognitive strengths and weaknesses of the players. The level of challenges and intensity increase as the game progresses; whereby the ability of the mind to remember, assimilate and process information quickly and accurately is enhanced.



“The dynamic integration of multiple cognitive skills sets makes these games fun to play and more beneficial than the so called brain-training computer games. Computer games may make the computer smarter but not the user; because the computer is acting as a ‘brain crutch.’ It’s like revving your car engine in neutral, while sitting in your driveway, going nowhere. The current genre of computer brain-training games is very limited in their scope, focus on one cognitive skill at a time, and lack dynamic integration between cognitive skills. Cognitive skills are human traits that engage the individual’s cognitive functions to process, categorize, analyze, remember, and act on or react to what they see, hear, taste, smell, touch, imagine and perceive."



"Cognitions Bridge are a network of [efficient, faster, and durable] direct and alternate pathways created by an individual's cognitive skills to engage different parts of the brain to perform cognitive functions in a networked and collaborative manner to process, categorize, analyze, remember, and act on or react to what they see, hear, taste, smell, touch, imagine and perceive."



“JuiceTank has been an incredible resource, and a valued partner in the development process. Their input and focus group feedback has been very valuable. One of the benefits of working with JuiceTank has been the access to highly-qualified experts with experience and expertise.”



The New Jersey Business Incubation Network (NJBIN) is a collaborative statewide community of business experts and resource facilities dedicated to enhancing the commercial success of early stage and expansion stage entrepreneurial companies, growing higher paying jobs and supporting the economic growth strategy for the state.



About RKNet Studio:

RKNet Studio develops, markets, and distributes digital media content and mobile app games for the billions of web connected and socially networked populations of the world.