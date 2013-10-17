NJDeco Turns Your House Into a Home

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Thinking of redecorating or refurbishing your London properties? NJDeco. They make your home improvement ideas into reality, offering the best service and value for money.



NJDeco provides services such as wallpapering, plastering, dry lining, floor fitting, interior painters and decorators in London and exterior decorating services for those who wish to make improvements in their London properties. Their painters and decorators in London are fully insured, punctual and cordial, willing to go the extra mile to deliver your home design plans. Also offers professional service and advice and personally visit to check on the job and provide expert guidance on every aspect of the construction or renovation you want to be done.



“As a company, we know how important every customer is, therefore we take each project seriously, no matter how small or big it is.”



Client Mr. Carl from Richmond has this to say, “I was delighted with the work of NJDECO has carried out for us in my apartment in Richmond. They have done entire apartment decorating efficiently and to the best quality possible – they are to be commended. As well as being very professional in their work they were also very friendly and more than helpful.”



About NJDeco

The team is composed of experienced painters in London, decorators, carpenters, plasterers, and other trades serving surrounding areas for many years. Their highly skilled local painters and decorators are backed with credible years of experience in the trade, and worked in many projects in UK and abroad. They believe how important every customer is, hence, they take both small and big projects seriously and with full commitment.

Highly skilled in the trade, having worked with London painters and decorators with not less than 10 years of solid expertise in their respective trade guaranteeing efficiency, beautiful finish, and timely completion of job.



Contact:



Address: 11 Foxwell St, Brockley, SE4 2DX, London

Tel: 02071128183

Mob: 07540588076

Website: www.njdeco.co.uk.

Email: info@njdeco.co.uk