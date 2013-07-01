NJS Marketing LLC Works with Companies to Protect Their Online Reputation

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Within the first four years of operation, 50 percent of businesses fail with 64 percent of information businesses failing during this time period, according to Statistic Brain. Companies need to find ways to increase their chances of success and a Jacksonville Reputation Management firm can be of great assistance in finding ways to retain current customers while attracting new ones. "Happy customers rarely write reviews of a company, but gentle reminders to do so greatly benefit a business. This is one area in which NJS Marketing LLC can be of great help," Nik Severidt, media contact for the Jacksonville SEO firm, announces.



Statistic Brain also looked at factors influencing purchasing decisions and found that company reputation, friend/ peer recommendations and trust in brand name all play a role in a consumer's decision. Another study found that 72 percent of local consumers trust online reviews when making a purchase and give these reviews equal weight with personal recommendations. "Companies must understand the importance of positive online reviews, especially since happy customers don't tend to write reviews. NJS Marketing LLC steps in and works to defend, repair and market the online reputation of a business as five star businesses tend to see an increase in sales, lead conversions and company growth," Mr. Severidt explains.



Along with online reputation management, NJS Marketing LLC offers Jacksonville Website Design, Social Media Marketing, Mobile web design and more. Receive help with branding, have the company's web presence evaluated and tweaked, obtain technology training and more. "NJS Marketing LLC understands that every company has different needs yet all wish to present an attractive and professional image to potential and current customers. Each company undergoes an analysis to determine strengths and weaknesses when it comes to their online presence to make certain they receive the services which will be of most benefit to them at all times," Mr Severidt declares.



