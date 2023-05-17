NLP in Education Market to See Huge Growth Worth $228 Million by 2028 at a 18.1% CAGR

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2023 -- The global NLP in Education Market size is projected to grow from USD 99 million in 2023 to USD 228 million by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.1% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™



The NLP in education is being used in language learning applications to provide better pronunciation feedback, enhance translation quality, and create conversational bots that allow students to practice speaking with a virtual tutor.



Solutions segment to hold highest market share during forecast period



Al solutions are widely used as people become more aware of their alleged advantages. The NLP in education is a subset of artificial intelligence (AI) that corresponds to the processing and mining of unstructured data. It helps AI machines comprehend the intricacies and circumstances of language used by people to express themselves. It is often applied to data generated in the form of text, voice, and video materials. NLP in education solutions is provided by vendors like IBM, Microsoft, and Google with cutting-edge functions, including sentiment analysis, text classification & summarization, and speech recognition. Several manufacturers provide high-end NLP in education software solutions or Application Program Interfaces (APIs) with tailored capabilities in response to market customer expectations.



Professional Services segment to hold highest market share during forecast period



Training and consulting, system integration and implementation, and support and maintenance are the three sub-categories of professional services, where these services are supplementary to the purchase of software. A few businesses lack the necessary knowledge to successfully manage infrastructure, and as a result, they contract it out to firms that can offer these services. These services are essential for the deployment of NLP software. They are in charge of supporting, managing, and maintaining the installed software.



Modeling, organizing NLP, upgrading, and offering numerous other IT services are examples of professional services. Organizations that provide these services include big data specialists, devoted project management teams, support software, tools, services, and knowledge with a focus on the design and delivery of key choices.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to record highest growth rate in NLP in education market in 2023



Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the greatest CAGR during the projection period due to its advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies. The adoption of NLP solutions & services in the region is anticipated to be fueled by the commercialization of AI and ML technologies and the need for additional developments to effectively utilise the technology. More than 50% of the world's population lives in the region. Therefore any significant technology advancements like those predicted by Al are likely to have a significant impact on the region's future. The majority of the NLP market in education share in this region is held by IBM, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, together with a number of other important NLP-based solution providers. The region's SMEs and large businesses have been implementing NLP-based solutions as they have grown more mindful of government rules and compliances.



Key Vendors



Key and innovative vendors in the NLP in education market are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), SAS Institute (US), Inbenta (US), Baidu (China), Welocalize (US), Yellow.ai (US), NICE (US), ABBYY (US), Automated Insights (US), Width.ai (US), Revolve.ai (Islamabad), Primer.ai (US), Carnegie Learning (US), Gecko (US), Ivy.ai (US), Attivio (US), Conversica (US), Avaamo (US), Aylien (Ireland), Haptik (India), Gupshup (US), Sensforth.ai (US), Chivox (China), and Cognii (US). These vendors have adopted many organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, partnerships, and collaborations, to expand their offerings and market shares in the NLP in education market.



