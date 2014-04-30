No. 7 Wholesale Center Presents Range of Soccer Jerseys and Kits for Soccer Fans

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Football tops among sports in terms of viewership, revenue, number of teams and every facet of sporting. Football fans are also the most passionate sports fans. The grandest event of the biggest sports is due to start in a matter of weeks. Undoubtedly, the fans are readying to get loaded with all the stuff to show their support for their favourite team in the World Cup, 2014 tournament. Thus, AAA World Cup soccer jerseys need to be present in abundance in every market and sports shop. No.7 Wholesale Center is one of the companies that have been catering such high volume demand for sports gear.



No.7 Wholesale Center makes everything apparent from its name. It is an online wholesale soccer jerseys and kits shop. The company deals exclusively in sports gear but specialises particularly in football. It produces various standards of tracksuits, jackets, soccer uniforms, football shirts, football kits, soccer jerseys and customised sportswear too. It website www.wholesale-football-kits.com is the online shopping resource for anyone who wants to soak into the football fever personally or commercially. From cheap soccer jerseys to jerseys of AAA and A+ quality, all varieties of quality and types of football kits and gear can be found at No.7 Wholesale Center.



Wholesale-football-kits has all variations of national team jerseys of Argentina, France, the Netherlands, the USA, Brazil, Germany, Russia, Cameroon, Japan, Spain, Colombia, Mexico and Uruguay. Except of Cameroon, the AAA quality World Cup 2014 jerseys of all the mentioned national teams as well as of Australia, Belgium, Chile, Croatia, Greece, Italy, Nigeria, Portugal and South Korea are available at the online wholesale store. The price of sports kits is affordable and becomes even more affordable in case of bulky wholesale orders. No.7 Wholesale Center has its own factory, warehouse and office, so, it is able to produce large numbers of AAA World Cup soccer jerseys and deliver to customers far and wide in the world.



The shipment is usually done through express post via DHL, UPS, EMS and others of the same standard. Ordered goods are thus delivered to the specified destination within 5 to 12 days since the completion of the payment process. No.7 Wholesale Center takes the responsibility of clearing the customs in its nation by any possible means. However, customers need to contact the relevant authority for goods that are held in their country. P&P, T/T, MoneyGram and Western Union are the accepted means of payment. Retailers can even order single pieces of all jerseys and sports item to verify before they place the order for the bulk.



About No.7 Wholesale Center

Website: www.wholesale-football-kits.com

No.7 Wholesale Center is a manufacturer and exporter of sports jerseys and gear. The company specialises in the production of full range of football kits replicating both club teams and national teams.



For Media Contact:

Company: NO.7 Wholesale Center

E-mail: wholesalecenter7#gmail.com

whatsapp: +8613430387001

Website: http://www.wholesale-football-kits.com