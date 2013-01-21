No Austerity as Kalikalos Holistic Retreat Centre Gears Up for Its 10th Year in Greece

Forres, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- An idealistic group of volunteers inspired by a vision of service to Mother Earth, bring a spirit of camaraderie and sharing. They are about to celebrate their 10th season of workshops and retreats in an unspoilt region of Greece known as the Pelion peninsula.



Every spring a new group of a dozen or so international work campers, young and old, arrive in Kissos village. They spend several weeks unpacking the outdoor group spaces, the yurts where the summer staff will live, and a meditation sanctuary. This is part of the work they do to open the venue, a former hotel that is now Kalikalos (the living-learning summer school) in readiness for the new season.



The volunteers will spring clean and plant the organic vegetable garden. Their work play and sharing will help build an authentic community. The Centre believes this community element is the touchstone for a new culture of peace, partnership and sustainability. The team thus prepares the space for a 16-week programme of holistic workshops and events that have the capacity to change lives.



“I had no idea how magnificently beautiful the Pelion peninsula was, and how life-changing the whole experience would be.” K Fleenor (from the UK)



(For five summer months Kalikalos rocks burst with the passion of a full on vibrant community. It is this energy that attracts people from across the globe and all walks of life. They come to experience community life and to choose from a variety of professional workshops in the creative and healing arts.



In the 2013 summer season the centre is offering.



- Vipassana meditation and Satsang



- Awaken your inner dancer



- Creative writing



- Music, song and dance



- Healing body and mind



- Radical honesty



- Painting and drawing



- Raw food detox



- And more



All of this takes place in a magnificent location?Mt.Pelion is a hiker’s paradise? with every afternoon free for the gorgeous beaches of the area, just 7 km away.



This year the Centre presents its biggest selection of summer courses with 22 workshops / retreats and 25 leaders, including 9 new faces. We are delighted to welcome back best selling author Dr. Brad Blanton with “Radical Honesty”, homoeopath Dr Helen Ford with “Living your truth”, and Jonathan Dawson from Schumacher College, England, who brings the very timely “Sustainable Economics” a course that will be available to local Greek people. )Kalikalos is just 25km from Volos the centre for alternative currency (TEMs) in Greece.



However, the workshops and retreats are just a taste of what is available at Kalikalos. While the programme is a big attraction for many guests, others come just to explore living in community.They spend time at the centre as an alternative to the usual package holiday. Here they will make new friends with other like-minded idealists who are drawn together to help build a better world.



KaliKalos is the operating name of the Holly Foundation, a USA Educational Charity. It cannot make a profit, therefore, the surplus from the last couple of years has been used to upgrade the infrastructure, and to develop a second venue at the 3* Hotel Alexandros just 2km away.



The Centre offers a combination of workshops with the opportunity to experience community living. It is well off the beaten foreign tourist track and features; a lush green forest ecosystem with gorgeous sandy Aegean beaches. A place to practice living and thinking holistically, a place to meet new friends who share your aspirations for a better world of peace, partnership and sustainability.



