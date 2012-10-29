No Backing out - France Heading for a Slow Transition to Reduce Nuclear Capacity New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- The recently elected French president, Francois Hollande, based much of his party campaign on a strong anti-nuclear agenda, which proposed the reduction of nuclear power dependence from 75% to 50% by 2025. However, Hollande has recently reneged on these proposals, due to the poor election results of the supporting Green Party, for whom the anti-nuclear clause had originally been added. This addition was originally made as a concession to the Green party, with whom the Socialist party was looking to form a coalition.



Hollande is now obligated to introduce reforms for reducing nuclear capacity, in accordance with the anti-nuclear stance that helped him to win the election. This will be difficult, however, considering that France’s high dependency on nuclear power has made electricity prices in the country among the lowest in Europe, as well as making France the lowest carbon emitter in the European Union. Additionally, nuclear capacity reductions will have far-reaching economical repercussions for the country, which is already dealing with the effects of the current economic recession affecting the whole of Europe. These factors mean that the process of reducing the nuclear generation of power from nuclear sources will have to be a slow and gradual one.



Scope



- The report focuses on the impact of the newly elected French president's anti nuclear stance on the nuclear industry

- Identifies the impact of the struggling European economy on France's nuclear power plans

- Specifies the viability of replacing nuclear power capacity by renewable energy technologies

- Enables to understand the impact of nuclear capacity reductions on technology exports



Reasons to buy



- Understand the impact of the newly elected French president's anti nuclear stance on the nuclear industry

- Facilitate decision-making based on France's nuclear power plans

- Understand the viability of replacing nuclear capacity by renewable technologies

- Understand the impact of changing nuclear policy on nuclear technology exports



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/90907/no-backing-out-france-heading-for-a-slow-transition-to-reduce-nuclear-capacity.html