Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2022 -- Bullies not Welcome!



Nobody likes a bully. Not even in the animal kingdom!



Bestselling author, actor, and radio personality, Cynthia Brian, debuts her first book in the children’s picture book series, Stella Bella’s Barnyard Adventures, with her charming true-life cadre of characters and endearing illustrations in No Barnyard Bullies, a colorful book about learning to be kind and inclusive.



No Barnyard Bullies follows a pampered piglet who lives in an apartment as she is re-homed to a barnyard filled with a variety of happy critters. Thinking that she is the Queen, she bullies the other animals until she is stopped by a tiny bunny who defends a three-legged goat from her attacks. Everyone is equal in Stella Bella's barnyard where bullies are not tolerated, and inclusivity is the paramount number one rule.



This is the first book in the series, Stella Bella's Barnyard Adventures by Cynthia Brian and illustrated by Jensen Russell. Each book is 32 action-packed pages peppered with lively conversations between the species as they discover how to live together serenely and joyfully in a diverse barnyard. Colorful, animated illustrations of the characters bring the prose and poetry dialog to life with timely and timeless tales that are relatable to humans. The animal family of Stella Bella's Barnyard Adventures experiences complex encounters that challenge their integrity, individuality, and character while amplifying an assortment of expressions and original viewpoints to co-exist as a group. The barnyard animals address critical issues facing children including bullying, nature, power struggles, adversity, adoption, homelessness, creativity, justice, health, kindness, ethnicity, and being different through a cultural lens of hope and resolution.https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2206/starstyle-be-the-star-you-are



With visually rich illustrations, each picture book will inspire, motivate, and move children to appreciate all animals while learning the lessons the natural world teaches.



The goal of Stella Bella's Barnyard Adventures is to instill in children wonder and awe of Mother Nature and her creatures as they participate in the escapades of the wild kingdom. Children are encouraged to love themselves exactly the way they are while living in peace and harmony with a barnyard of many colors and beliefs. Family is about whom you love and who loves you. In the series, the true tales will emerge from a variety of different animals, all with a prescription for living as better humans.



Like the Be the Star You Are!® series of books for teens and adults by Cynthia Brian, Stella Bella's Barnyard Adventures will illuminate a simple fact for kids–we were not created equal. We are far better than equal. We are unique. We are individuals. We each have the ability and the responsibility to use our talents, genius, and strengths to sparkle, shine, and make a positive impact in this small galaxy we call Earth. We must strive to be the stars we were born to be.



Proceeds from the sale of the books benefit the 501 c3 charity, Be the Star You Are!® empowering women, families, and youth through increased literacy and positive media messages.



Books are available at these online stores: www.BetheStarYouAre.org, www.CynthiaBrian.com, and Amazon.com



Unique and original NFT's available of illustrations with special perks and events at www.StarStyleCommunity.com



ISBN-13: 978-1-956503-92-0 print edition

ISBN-13: 978-1-956503-93-7 ebook edition



"What a wonderful book on such an important topic." Jennifer Wake, Author and Newspaper Editor



ABOUT THE AUTHOR AND ILLUSTRATOR



About Author Cynthia Brian

Cynthia is a SAG/AFTRA actor, producer, radio personality, writer, speaker, and coach who has been adopting and rescuing animals since she was a child. She has published eight award-winning books, including co-authoring the New York Times #1 bestseller, Chicken Soup for the Gardeners Soul. Referred to by the media as a "Renaissance Woman with Soul", Cynthia is the Founder and Executive Director of the top-rated nonprofit 501 c3 literacy charity, Be the Star You Are!® dedicated to empowering women, families, and youth. Since 1998 she has produced and hosted the popular international lifestyle radio broadcast, StarStyle®-Be the Star You Are!® She also created and produces the young adult radio program, Express Yourself!™, where teens talk and the world listens. She lives on a mini farm with her husband and a menagerie of well-loved animals who inspired Stella Bella's Barnyard Adventures true stories. Besides being a dedicated gardener and garden writer, Cynthia grows people. Her goal with this book series is to help children learn lessons in living through the lens of nature's amazing animal kingdom. www.CynthiaBrian.com, www.StarStyleRadio.com, www.BetheStarYouAre.org



Jensen Russel, Illustrator

Jensen is an illustrator based out of Savannah, Georgia. She is currently finishing her last year as a student at Savannah College of Art and Design working towards a BFA in Illustration with a concentration in Publication. She currently works within children's book illustration and editorial/commercial freelance. She have always had a taste for the strange and unusual and strives to incorporate this into her art in a way that is comforting and touches upon inner-child healing. Her goal in my art is to exaggerate the human experience and encourage others to feel emotions all the way through. instagram @nowherejen



