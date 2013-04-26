Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- When the amount of calories that one consumes exceeds the body's energy demand, the excess energy remains in storage in the form of fat. Consistently consuming excess calories results in weight rising as fat stores are increased. This trapped fat is typically stored in the area of the hips, thighs and belly. Utilizing decades of scientific fast weight loss research, Diet Doc has created hCG diet plans that are designed to access and release this stored and trapped fat, helping those that have struggled for a lifetime to shed unhealthy weight.



When committing to losing weight by following Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plans, meal plans are created by certified nutritionists, which are specific to each patient's dietary and nutritional needs and only after careful evaluation and doctor consultation. hCG, available by prescription only, will be dispensed, typically administered once daily. Prescription hCG, coupled with the nutritionist-designed diet plans stimulates the brain to tap into the fat stores in the body and release this trapped fat to address energy needs. Typically within days of following the diet plan protocol, patients will notice the loss of pounds and inches from those normally difficult to lose areas.



Losing weight without losing muscle should be the goal of every diet plan. Much of the weight loss experienced by dieters following a no-carb diet will be derived from muscle, with many dieters losing weight without any of the loss being attributed to fat. Diet Doc's prescription hCG has been shown to prevent muscle loss during dieting by triggering the hypothalamus to save muscle, burning emergency fat stores instead.



No-carbohydrate diet plans typically accomplish weight loss; however, after goals have been attained, the dieter resumes regular eating habits and the cycle of weight gain is reactivated. Diet Doc offers comprehensive diet plans, educating dieters and providing the tools necessary to continue to make healthy food choices for enduring long term weight maintenance. With dedicated and compassionate coaches available 6 days per week for consultation, guidance and encouragement, Diet Doc clients are never alone on the journey to better health.



Because the body depends on carbohydrates for energy, no-carbohydrate diets will leave the patient feeling tired due to this sudden deprivation. Diet Doc's injectable hCG solution has been reformulated to include energy boosting Vitamin B12, offering the patient an additional source of energy while alleviating the feelings of fatigue during dieting.



No-carb diets, while capable of producing weight loss, can be difficult to manage without support, sometimes posing serious health risks. Diet Doc's prescription hCG weight loss plans offer unlimited support and guidance and are capable of producing equal or better results while still providing adequate carbohydrates to fuel a more healthy weight loss. Diet Doc has enabled thousands to benefit from fast weight loss promising the opportunity for a healthier and more fulfilling quality of life by losing unhealthy excess weight.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

1-888-934-4451

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg