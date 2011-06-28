No Contract No Cookies Airs on HBO2 July 6th

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2011 -- The world premier of “No Contract No Cookies: The Stella D’Oro Strike ” will take place at Downtown Community Television Center (DCTV) on Thursday, June 30, 2011 at 6:30PM.



138 former workers from the Stella D’Oro factory will gather at NYC ‘s largest community media center to watch the documentary of their heroic and tragic strike. This is the first time that the workers have reassembled in the year since their factory closed. It will be an opportunity to discuss their fate and the fate of factory workers in what was once one of the manufacturing centers of the world.



After a dinner reflecting the ethnic origins of the workers and the screening of the documentary, a panel composed of Stella D’Oro workers and award winning authors and newspaper columnists Pete Hamill and Juan Gonzalez will discuss the issues raised in the film.



Last week President Obama launched an “all hands on deck” effort to revive American manufacturing. Come meet the Stella D’Oro workers and find out what has happened to them in a city that has lost 80% of it’s manufacturing jobs.



Stella D’Oro cookies were a part of New York City coffee breaks for over 75 years. For generations of immigrants, the Stella D’Oro factory in the Bronx was the first stop in America. It’s where their American dream began. Now their American dream has become a nightmare.



“No Contract - No Cookies” follows the 138 workers, who fight to save their jobs after a private equality fund takes over Stella D’Oro.



The workers, mostly immigrants, represent 22 different countries. The equity fund represents investors who expect a 30% divided. When the new owners demand wage cuts, the workers go on strike.



After a long fight, a judge rules that the workers are entitled to their jobs, their pay, and their benefits. The cookie makers march triumphantly in to the factory. The owners respond by selling the business. Stella D’Oro cookies are now made in a non-union plant in Ohio.



Today, the factory that once perfumed the air of the Bronx with baking biscotti is boarded up. The owners have moved on to take over other companies. The cookie has crumbled.



NO CONTRACT, NO COOKIES: THE STELLA D’ORO STRIKE was directed by Jon Alpert (15 National Emmy Awards) and Matthew O’Neill (3 National Emmy Awards).; produced by Jon Alpert, Reina Higashitani, Matthew O’Neill and Shannon Sonenstein; edited by John Custodio. For HBO: supervising producer, Sara Bernstein; executive producer, Sheila Nevins. The documentary will be broadcast on HBO2 on Wednesday, July 6, 2011 at 8PM.