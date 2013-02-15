No-Cost Browser-Based YouTube Downloads a Reality with VideoDownloadX

Chilliwack, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Everyone loves a YouTube break around 3 p.m. when the workday begins to drag. Online videos are always good for a pick-me-up, but sites like YouTube can be a real downer for users who want to actually save a video to hard drive or disk. VideoDownloadX allows free browser-based downloading of online videos from its website — no applications or freeware to install first.



“Since YouTube’s inception, it has not allowed you to download videos,” says company founder Josh Coleman, “so other companies quickly stepped in to offer this service.” There are currently dozens of sites that can convert online videos to saved files, but many of them require that users first install freeware applications to their computers. Typically, the freeware offers limited functionality, requiring users to purchase a paid version of the software to get full use.



VideoDownloadX skips this step entirely. Since the site’s Jan. 1 kickoff, it’s offered a download tool accessible from any Internet browser. It converts YouTube, Vimeo, Video Jug and Daily Motion videos to Flash files (.flv) that can be saved to the computer and played anytime, without an Internet connection. The site allows each user an unlimited number of downloads.



“Since YouTube does not allow you to download its videos or music, demand for this service has been increasing substantially every year,” says Coleman. “Today, users demand this service, even more so after Google’s attempts to block free video download sites.”



According to CBSNews.com, popular download site YouTube-MP3.org alleged that in June of last year, Google blocked the site from accessing the YouTube server. Video sites like YouTube maintain that downloading their videos throws off stats and analytics, ultimately hurting their advertising potential.



Coleman claims, however, that sites such as his (VideoDownloadX.com and many others) that do not use YouTube’s application programming interface (API) are not in violation of the site’s terms of service. Furthermore, he adds, many uses of copyrighted material are without question legal under the fair use doctrine to U.S. copyright law.



The bottom line is that users continue to want a non-infringing video download service for offline viewing and large-file sharing, among other reasons. VideoDownloadX makes this a reality.



For anyone looking to enjoy such a service, Coleman encourages users to “try us out now. Our service is free!”



Download videos now at VideoDownloadX.com (http://www.videodownloadx.com).



About VideoDownloadX

VideoDownloadX allows free browser-based downloading of online videos from sites like YouTube, Vimeo, Video Jug and Daily Motion to hard drive or disk. VideoDownloadX is dedicated to keeping this service free and entirely online; users do not have to download an application or software first. Videos are downloaded as Flash (.flv) files.



Media Contact:

Desiree Hathaway

403-939-8080

info@videodownloadx.com

http://www.videodownloadx.com