No Excuse for Dirty Cymbals Thanks to a Revolutionary New Cymbal Cleaning Service

Sarasota, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- In a similar way, cymbals are like the rock stars that play them; it’s better to burn out than fade away. Every drummer has endured the sad, slow process of watching a bright, shiny new set of cymbals slowly diminish in sound quality and appearance until they’re nothing but a pale shadow of their former selves.



But what if there was a solution; something which could actually bring those cymbals back- as new factory fresh sounding and shimmering instruments? Taking it even a step further, what if they didn’t just look and sound new, but the cost to do this a fraction of buying one new high quality cymbal? While it may seem like science fiction, CYMBAL DOCTOR cymbal cleaners do just that!



Cymbal Doctor is making huge waves with drummers everywhere, recently receiving the highest praise possible from some of the most respected figures in the drumming community. Having gotten his hands on the system to review, John Frondelli, Editor of Modern Drummer Magazine recently gave the Cymbal Doctor cymbal cleaning service five stars, stating that it’s “the best system for restoration of cymbals that I’ve seen in 35 years of being in this business.” Also, California’s Drum! Magazine named the remarkable Cymbal Doctor decisive winner of the 2012 national cymbal cleaning shootout.



But let’s start at the beginning. Larry Jaworske, formerly CEO of Baldwin Motion, has long been a leader in the area of restoration and design as it applies to vintage automobiles. The recipient of many awards, including the prestigious GM design award, Larry decided to focus his skills and experience on a different part of life; love of drumming. Once Larry married his expertise to that of metallurgical science specialist Sam Lankford, the stage was set for something extraordinary.



The result? Cymbal Doctor!



“As an avid drummer over a span of 45 years, I have tried every known product to achieve a high lustre finish with no real success.” Larry commented. Unlike most drummers, however, Larry decided he didn’t have to put up with things as they were. With his 25 year background as a precision machining company executive, the end result of his tenacious mission was to create the ultimate cymbal cleaning machine package that is unparalleled.



So how does it work? The process couldn’t be simpler. In three relatively quick steps, cymbals can progress from dirty and oxidized to having a mirror finish, thanks to the unique Cymbal Doctor system. From cleaning, polishing and finally sealing, the original formula’s that form the backbone of the Cymbal Doctor process deliver results that have to be seen to be believed.



So for all those who want to give new life to their tried and true cymbals, don’t hesitate; experience the Cymbal Doctor difference today. By combining a passion for drumming with the science and technology behind some of the safest, high-tech cleaning and restoration compounds in the world, Larry Jaworske, Sam Lankford and Cymbal Doctor have delivered a life-line to drummers everywhere.



About Cymbal Doctor

Born out of his passion for restoration and design of vintage automobiles, Larry Jaworske, former CEO of Baldwin Motion, recently turned his focus to developing a revolutionary line of restoration products for cymbals and gongs. The result, Cymbal Doctor, has revolutionized the way in which drummers clean and restore their tried and true cymbals. Thanks to the drive of Larry and the technical skill of metallurgical science specialist Sam Lankford, Cymbal Doctor is taking the world of cymbal cleaning by storm. For more information, visit http://www.cymbaldr.com