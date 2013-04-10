No Frills, Easy to Use MP3 to WAV Decoder for Free

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- A simple yet very reliable program can be found in the MP3 to WAV Decoder where a user can easily convert his or her MP3 files to uncompressed WAV files in good quality despite the limited options offered.



The great thing about this program is that it is absolutely free and can be downloaded from their website. Anyone can download this and because of its small size, downloading this would be very quick and can be done in seconds.



The feature of drag and drop from Windows Explorer reduces the hassle of going through folder to folder or opening folders. It saves time by converting batches of files and has the option of selecting the destination folder so that the users don’t have to look for the default folder where the converted files go to. It has never been this easy to convert MP3 to WAV with very minimal options.



If one just has to convert these kinds of files then there is absolutely no need for a complicated program that can convert so many files where one has to pay in order to download.



This free program is concise and easy to use and won’t take so much disk space when installed, making room for other useful programs to be installed in one’s computer.



It is a simplistic way to convert MP3 files to burnable file format to CDs.



About MP3 to WAV Decoder

The Mp3 to WAV Decoder is a freeware that can be downloaded from the website. The simple program can be installed on any Windows Operating System from Windows 98 to Windows 8 without any hassle or frill. The current version is 1.0 r2 with resolved issues.



For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

Luther Blissett

Contact Phone – (212) 231 7101

Contact Email - support@youtubetomp3dl.com

Website - http://download.cnet.com/MP3-to-WAV-Decoder/3000-2140_4-10060498.html

Complete Address - 132 W 31st St #9, Zip Code - 10001