'No Holes' Pool Fence That Is Innovative and Unique Is Launched by Guardian Pool Fence Systems

Van Nuys, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Guardian Pool Fence Systems, a company that offers high quality pool fences, has just announced the launch of its revolutionary No Holes Pool Fence. The new pool safety fence is the result of over 10 years of hard work, design and engineering. Unlike other pool fences that require holes to be placed in the deck, the “No Holes” fence can be installed without them.



The new fence from Guardian Pool Fence Systems is literally unlike any other pool fence in the world. It has been issued the U.S. Patent number 8,579,262, and is incredibly easy to assemble and relocate. From parents and grandparents who want to keep young children safe around water to landlords and pool owners who want a deck that is hole-free, the No Hole Pool Fence is a definite must-have.



“The ‘No Holes’ fence helps ensure that children under the age of 5 are kept away from the pool as with a typical fence,” a spokesperson for the pool fencing company explained.



“The difference is that this fence is removable and therefore can be taken down if so desired. This is a really great benefit for those who do not always want or need the fence around their pool, or for those whose landlords will not allow holes in their deck.”



The main two parts of the “No Holes” fence are the base, and the fence itself. In order to set up and assemble the pool fence, people simply need to connect the bases to each other and then fill them up with water. The weight of the water will keep the fence securely in place. While each base weighs around 65 pounds once it is filled, once they are connected, their combined weight makes them exceptionally heavy and strong.



For example, since each 3-foot long base weighs around 65 pounds, each 12-foot section of fence will be approximately 260 pounds. Because it is so heavy, children and pets are unable to push over the bases or the fence to gain access to the pool.



Once the bases have been filled and set in place, then people can easily install the Premier Pool Fencing into the bases. The fence, which comes in 4, 4.5, or 5-foot heights, is the same premier model that the company markets and installs worldwide through its international dealer network.



About Guardian Pool Fence Systems

Guardian Pool Fence Systems has worked hard since 1995 manufacturing pool fences that will provide peace of mind and safety for its users. Guardian Pool Fence Systems is sold internationally and the company now owns four U.S. Patents for their innovations. For more information, please visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/guardianpoolfence or their website at http://www.guardianpoolfence.com