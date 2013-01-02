No Internet Needed to Print Business Checks with Halfpricesoft.com's EzCheckPrinting Software

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- Small businesses that looking for ways to write a check offline easily can try out the new ezCheckPrinting check writer from Halfpricesoft.com. The new edition of check printing software was updated to be compatible with Windows 8. It can run on Windows 7, Vista, XP, NT, 2000 and 2003 too. And there is no internet connection is needed to write a check with the latest edition of cheque software.



"Many businesses do not want to put their machines online for data security, " said Dr Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. “This new improved check writer, ezCheckPrinting, makes it easier to print a check and a check draft offline. We hope ezCheckPrinting can save time and money for more businesses."



Writing a check is really easy with ezCheckPrinting! All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks. Several new features were added to the latest version and give users more controls on check designing and printing.



- EzCheckPrinting allows users to customize check with logo, signature, fonts and extra labels.

- The white paper check printing features saves users time and money by eliminating the pre-printed checks.

- EzCheckPrinting allows users to print check draft. With this new feature, Retailers can also print pre-approved check draft and receive check payment by phone, fax or internet easily and quickly

- QuickBooks and Quicken users can print checks on blank check stock with Virtual Printer, the ezCheckPrinting optional add-on for QuickBooks and Quicken users.

- ezCheckPrintings supports multiple accounts with no extra charge which makes it a good choice for CPAs too.



Known for affordability and ease-of-use, ezCheckPrinting software is highly popular with small to mid-sized corporations, government agencies, non-profits and financial institutions. New users can download the free trial version at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp with no cost and no obligation.



Thousands of users love this laser check writing and printing software because ezCheckPrinting makes writing checks and paying bills fast, efficient and inexpensive. And the intuitive interface guides users to customize and print checks with point-and-click ease.



To learn more about ezCheckPrinting check writing software and the win-win deals, user can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



