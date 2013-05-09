"No Longer Alive" to Play on CTN on May 24th 2013

Riverview, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- No Longer Alive is proud to announce their upcoming feature for the first time on CTN (Christian Television Network) on May 27th. No Longer Alive Life's challenges, pitfalls and inner conflicts take center stage in No Longer Alive latest much-anticipated release of their new EP titled “Break Away”.



The EP offers two tracks and is readily available for purchase nationwide at iTunes, Amazon, Rhapsody and numerous other digital download sites.



No Longer Alive is made up of four talented musicians namely Austin Keller on Drums, Jordan Keller on Bass, Jonathan Nichols Lead guitar and Backing Vocals and Paul Madison on Rhythm guitar and Lead Vocals. Forming over two years ago, the group’s various influences in music enabled them to create a sound they can completely call their own. No Longer Alive is blessed with the drive and ambition to create powerful songs for the world to hear, and there’s no stopping them!



"Faith doesn't ignore reality, it deals with it,"



The EP “Break Away” features two mastered tracks that will surely rock your world! This group gives their best when it comes to music, and they make sure that every song is a whole new experience for everyone out there. Be sure to check them out on CTN on May 24th.



