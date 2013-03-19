No More Dry Scalp Review: Reveals Home Remedies for Dry Scalp

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- This No More Dry Scalp Review is developed to help customers to decide whether investing or not investing their money to get No More Dry Scalp new revolutionary program on how to get rid of eczema and dry, itchy scalp. Customers who are looking to purchase this new system called No More Dry Scalp are on this page because they are looking for more information and description that the product has. No More Dry Scalp Review is designed with the main goal of helping people to find more information, description, features and customer reviews.



-People who have trouble with eczema or itchy scalp, can make a mixture of lemon and olive oil (organic, of course!) This will stop the peeling of the scalp and moisturize it, so it represents a natural remedy for getting rid of itching. Mix a quarter cup of lemon juice with a quarter cup of olive oil and a quarter cup of pure water, spring water, and rub this mixture on the scalp before using the shampoo. Let it act for 30 minutes before brushing. People who have a very sensitive scalp, may feel a slight burning from the lemon juice. They must rinse immediately if they feel it's bad.



-People which have a dry hair, which electrifies easily must try a mixture of honey and avocado. Honey moisturizes hair and avocado oils rich in nutrients and proteins, leaving hair silky. This people need to use a half an avocado and mix it with a quarter cup of honey (if raw, raw, the better). After that , they need to rub this mixture on the scalp and hair. People who have long hair, have to double the amount and catch him in the top of the head with an elastic band or clip. They must leave the mixture on for 15-20 minutes before they rinse it out.



-People who have hair full of too many styling products, they can "clean" with a simple washing with baking powder. Mix a few tablespoons of baking soda with water until they get a thick paste. Massage it on the scalp and hair and leave it for 15-20 minutes before they rinse it. After this process, hair should feel lighter and cleaner.



Dry scalp is a common problem that can affect both, men and women, whether as a result of environmental factors acting on the body or as a result of unhealthy eating habits. The scalp produced an oily substance, called sebum, which in optimal quantities maintain the health of the scalp. External factors, such as certain shampoos, hair conditioners or use curling iron or plaque can block the sebaceous ducts, leading to dry scalp. Left untreated, this condition results in flaking scalp care (thus forming small peeled, white) and itching sensation appearance.



Although more and more hair care products are organic, nothing compares with pure and natural ingredients which are leading to an healthy, shiny and soft hair. People with this problem should take this problem in their own hands with these simple recipes, which they can do at home.



