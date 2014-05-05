No More Hassles for Sending Online Mothers Day Gifts and Flowers

Visakhapatnam, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Bloomsbay.in says that they believe that anything can be conveyed through flowers because flowers are the simplest and the most truthful medium of expression of any type of emotion. They continue to add that they aim to be an one-stop solution for flowers and related gifting products so that people can send flowers and gifts including online mothers day gifts to their loved ones. They say that they are associated with the best local florists across India and that is the reason they are able to supply locally sourced, fresh and high-quality flowers to people.



Bloomsbay.in promises that they will deliver only flowers sourced directly from the best and well-nurtured flower fields. They emphatically assert that the purpose of sourcing flowers locally is for avoiding any delay or hassles that may be caused by middlemen and distant suppliers. They continue to affirm that their strong association with local florists all over India ensures that the flowers and floral arrangements chosen by their customers reach their loved ones in perfect and fresh state and in synergy with local traditions or culture.



Bloomsbay.in also promises same-day delivery for most locations including online mothers day gifts and next day delivery across India for no extra charge.



So, they urge their customers to place their orders for sending flowers or gifts suitable for all occasions including birthdays, graduation or any other events, or simply just as an expression of love or appreciation, or for festivals like Diwali, Christmas or Dussehra. They take pride in adding that customers can trust them to deliver their feelings in the form of fresh, from-the-field, locally sourced, hand-picked, exquisite and beautiful flowers and online mothers day gifts.



Bloomsbay.in says that the layout of their website is easy to browse and that they have thousands of varieties of flowers and floral arrangements to choose from, suitable for any occasion or sentiment and in varying budget ranges. They further add that their website is a secure website and the ordering process is quite easy also. There are no hidden charges or processing fees, they say. Customers have a number of flexible payment options that include Net Banking, payments through all popular Debit Cards and Credit Cards and Paypal for International Orders. Above all, they assert that they have the 24/7 customer care and round-the-clock tracking systems available for the benefit of their customers. They guarantee complete satisfaction and delight to their customers with a specific focus to deliver the flowers and gifts including online mothers day gifts on the designated dates.



About Bloosbay.in

Bloomsbay.in are an one-stop solution for flowers and related gifting products and people can use this website for sending flowers and gifts including online mothers day gifts to their loved ones. Bloomsbay.in is associated with the best local florists across India and that is the reason they are able to supply locally sourced, fresh and high-quality flowers to people.



Media Contact



Bloomsbay.in

5th Floor; 506

Signature Towers

CBM Compound

Visakhapatnam

+ 91 9966733133

+91 8912799898

cs@bloomsbay.com